Thnks Announces Winners of the 2024 Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thnks, the first on-demand gratitude expression platform for enterprises, SMBs, and individual contributors, today announced Troy Stevenson, Account Manager at Pegasus Logistics Group as the individual winner and Pegasus Logistics Group as the company winner for the 2024 Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards sponsored by First Horizon.

As the gratitude in business pioneer, Thnks has transformed small gestures of appreciation into enduring business connections, fostering loyalty, and driving revenue growth. Through the Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards, Thnks celebrates individuals and organizations who are growing their businesses with gratitude.

"Troy and the entire team at Pegasus Logistics Group inspire a ripple effect of gratitude that transforms how we do business and strengthens our communities,” said Brendan Kamm, Thnks Co-Founder and CEO. "The response to this year's Thnks Gratitude in Business Award has been truly remarkable. We've seen an inspiring array of stories demonstrating how gratitude is being leveraged as a powerful tool for business growth and relationship building."

Pegasus Logistics Group, the first company honored by the Gratitude in Business Awards, is being recognized for their exceptional dedication to fostering a culture of appreciation and recognition to drive growth. The company's innovative initiatives, including their Culture Team's CREW program and "People on Point" rewards system, demonstrate a strong commitment to fostering a culture of gratitude and empowerment. As the individual winner, Stevenson’s commitment to building trust-based relationships and consistently showing appreciation embodies the transformative power of gratitude in the workplace.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition from Thnks and First Horizon," said Ken Beam, Founder and CEO of Pegasus Logistics Group. "Gratitude is at the heart of our culture, and this win is a testament to the dedication and commitment of individuals like Troy Stevenson and all our team members. We believe that gratitude is the foundation for building strong relationships with our team members, clients, partners, and the community. It’s wonderful to see both Troy's efforts and the collective spirit of Pegasus Logistics recognized. We’re excited to continue fostering an environment where appreciation drives success and strengthens our connections."

Stevenson will be awarded $10,000 in Thnks credits to enhance further the gratitude program at Pegasus Logistics, a $500 credit from a selection of Thnks retailers, and a $2,500 donation will be made in his name to The Grace Foundation, which assists individuals and families in crisis and guidance toward self-sufficiency. The team at Pegasus Logistics will receive $10,000 in Thnks credits for their gratitude program.

“At First Horizon we’re proud to support the Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards,” said Lucas Doppler, SVP at First Horizon. “We share Thnks’ vision of celebrating those who elevate their workplace, enhance customer experiences, and enrich their communities - by leading with gratitude. "