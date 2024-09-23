AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--
Following the success of its first three AI Agents specializing in key healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) roles, Thoughtful AI today announced the launch of its latest RCM AI Agent: PAULA. PAULA is a true RCM game-changer – revolutionizing healthcare providers’ prior authorization processes by automating submissions, tracking and appeals with unmatched accuracy and speed, and an impressive 98% first-pass resolution rate.
“Healthcare providers hiring AI Agent PAULA will see an exponential decrease in the time spent manually submitting claims and an increase in claims approval and resolution rates,” says Alex Zekoff, co-founder and CEO of AI-powered revenue cycle automation company Thoughtful AI.
That's extremely valuable at a time when healthcare administrators are grappling with a long and costly prior authorization process. To obtain authorizations for procedures, healthcare providers typically face a high administrative burden, spending significant time waiting on hold and completing forms. This process is further complicated by high denial rates, often due to avoidable mistakes and confusion over insurers' requirements. As a result, patient care is frequently delayed or even abandoned due to authorization delays.
AI Agent PAULA automates the entire prior authorization process, from initial submission to appeals, with minimal human intervention. This ensures faster approvals, fewer denials, and improved patient care outcomes, and benefits providers, payers, and patients alike.
By hiring prior authorization AI Agent PAULA, companies will benefit from greater:
PAULA and Thoughtful AI’s other RCM AI Agents are the first of their kind, opening the door for rapid implementation and scalability. AI Agent PAULA can be designed, trained and put into production in less than 90 days, which is faster than hiring and training a human for the role.
Here’s what healthcare providers are saying about the value Thoughtful AI’s AI Agents deliver:
About Thoughtful AI
Thoughtful AI is the only Service-as-Software provider with cost-effective, efficient and scalable business automation solutions purpose-built for mid-market healthcare companies. Its intelligent automation technology and cloud-based digital management platform provide everything middle-market businesses need to customize, implement and continuously monitor and optimize AI Agents. Thoughtful AI’s platform allows businesses to launch AI Agents in a matter of weeks at a fraction of the cost. Follow Thoughtful AI on LinkedIn, YouTube or visit www.thoughtful.ai to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919908218/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Courtney Merolle
Bospar for Thoughtful AI
PRforThoughtful@bospar.com
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH INSURANCE SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Thoughtful AI
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/19/2024 08:05 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919908218/en