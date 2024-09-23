BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Thread Bancorp, Inc. and Thread Bank (together, “Thread”) today announced the appointment of Michael Farrell as its new Chief Financial Officer, further solidifying Thread’s commitment to enhancing its financial operations and accounting services. Farrell will play a key role in supporting the Bank’s next stage of strategic growth.

In addition, Clif Howard, who served as Thread’s CFO for more than two years, has been named Chief Accounting Officer. In this newly appointed role, he will continue to build upon the foundation of financial and accounting excellence at Thread. Together, Farrell and Howard will collaborate to drive forward the successful business strategies already in place and ensure the Bank’s long-term financial strength.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our leadership team as Chief Financial Officer and to have Clif pioneering the role of Chief Accounting Officer,” said Chris Black, CEO, President, and Director of Thread Bancorp, Inc. and Thread Bank. “Their expertise and vision will be instrumental as we continue to grow and evolve. These appointments reflect our commitment to strengthening our financial strategy, driving innovation, and delivering sustained value to our customers, employees, and partners.”

Farrell brings a wealth of experience in banking and financial services to Thread, having held senior leadership roles such as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Time Investment Company, as well as President and CFO at Axiom Bank.

“Thread’s tech-forward approach to banking provides an exciting opportunity to leverage my expertise in banking and fintech, helping to scale the Bank’s financial operations as it continues to grow,” Farrell said. “I look forward to working alongside Thread’s leadership team to ensure the Bank remains on strong financial footing as operations continue to scale up.”

With these leadership changes, Thread Bank is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of success, enhancing its financial strategy and expanding its embedded, business, and personal banking capabilities to meet the demands of an evolving marketplace.

To learn more about Thread Bank, please visit www.thread.bank.

About Thread Bank

Thread Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thread Bancorp, Inc., is an FDIC-insured bank providing embedded and digital banking services nationwide and local community banking in Eastern Tennessee. To learn more about Thread Bank, visit thread.bank and connect with them on LinkedIn.