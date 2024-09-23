VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC – THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that Thunderbird Distribution has inked multiple sales for innovative children’s series BooSnoo!, a Sky Kids Original produced by Visionality Media and Mackinnon & Saunders, and Windy Isle Entertainment’s adorable live-action preschool series Mittens & Pants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925219238/en/

A new Common Sense Selection for Families, innovative kids series BooSnoo!, will be rolling into new territories, including the U.S. via streaming platforms including Peacock and Tubi. Sit back, relax and follow the little red ball. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BooSnoo! (41 x 7’) and its star, the little red ball, are rolling into nine more territories, in addition to the series’ home on commissioning broadcaster Sky Kids in the U.K. and Ireland. In the U.S., NBCU’s Peacock, FOX’s Tubi and Future Today’s HappyKids, have taken Season 1 of the series for their platforms. International Broadcasters picking up BooSnoo! include DR Denmark (Season 1), EBS South Korea (Season 1 & 2), NRK Norway (Season 1 & 2), PCCW/NOW Hong Kong (Season 1), SVT Sweden (Season 1), TVO Kids Canada (Season 1 & 2) and Canadian French-language broadcaster Téléquebec (Season 1 & 2).

BooSnoo! is an incredibly inventive mixed-media, dialogue-free series that encourages both neurodiverse and neurotypical kids ages two and up to sit back, relax and follow the little red ball on an exciting yet calming adventure. The series features amazing landscapes that combine beautiful sights and sounds in every episode while exploring themes like wheels, rainbows and music. BooSnoo! was commissioned by Lucy Murphy, Director of Sky Kids for Sky UK and Ireland. The Commissioning Editor for Sky is Ian France.

BooSnoo! has also earned a four-star review and an official Common Sense Selection for Families seal from U.S.-based nonprofit Common Sense Media, whose ratings, research, and resources reach approximately 150 million users worldwide and 1.2 million educators per year. Common Sense Selections are made in recognition of “outstanding entertainment with an official seal for quality and impact… [they] include age-appropriate media with the potential to spark family conversations, entertain families of all kinds, and have a positive, lasting effect on society.”

CBC Kids and Sky Kids-commissioned Mittens & Pants (81 x 7’) continues to grow its pawprint, finding more U.S. homes for its first season on Tubi and public library-affiliated streamer Kanopy, joining previously announced platforms Peacock, HappyKids, Kidoodle.TV and Sensical. International broadcasters joining the pack include beIN (MENA, Season 1), NRK (Norway, Season 1 & 2) and Alibaba’s Youku (China, Season 1 &2). Additionally, China-based content distributor Beijing 24 Bridges will be selling both seasons of the series in the territory.

Mittens & Pants features best friends Mittens the kitten and Pants the puppy who live in the all-animal town of Kibble Corners — each day is a new adventure for these unlikely best friends. The series is also currently available on CBC/CBC Gem (Canada), Sky Kids (U.K., Ireland), France TV, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Cartoonito, Cartoon Network and Boomerang channels (Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan), Hop! Channel (Israel) and DR Denmark.

“With this latest group of sales, BooSnoo! and Mittens & Pants continue to demonstrate the appeal to media platforms worldwide of bespoke, niche original series made with the highest production values,” said Richard Goldsmith, Thunderbird President of Global Distribution & Consumer Products. “Each series is truly unique amongst the wide range of content available in the current market, and they both have tremendous potential to become globally popular brands.”

Thunderbird Distribution will be representing BooSnoo! and Mittens & Pants at upcoming international sales market MIPjunior/MIPCOM taking place in Cannes, France, October 19 to 24, 2024. You can also find BooSnoo! and Mittens & Pants on YouTube ( @BooSnooOfficial, @MittensandPantsOfficial ), Instagram ( @boosnooshow, @mittensandpantstv ) and TikTok ( @boosnooshow, @mittensandpantstv ).

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include Mermicorno: Starfall, Super Team Canada, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Boot Camp and Sidelined: The QB and Me. Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands manage global media and consumer products rights, respectively, for the Company and select third parties. Thunderbird is on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing “forward-looking information” for purposes of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are indicated by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “intend”, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to plans to continue building out Thunderbird Distribution’s operations with third-party titles and original series, anticipated launch date of BooSnoo! and Mittens & Pants, and the performance, results and outcomes related to these titles.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; product capability and acceptance; and other factors set out in the “Risks and Uncertainty” section of the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2024. and technology changes. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to Thunderbird or that management believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company and the assumptions and estimates relied upon in connection with making the forward-looking statements contemplated herein.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and as such information should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.