thyssenkrupp nucera Appoints Sachin Nijhawan as U.S. CEO

thyssenkrupp nucera, one of the world’s leaders in the manufacturing and supply of technology for producing green hydrogen, today announced the appointment of Sachin Nijhawan as CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera USA Inc., with responsibility for leading the growing Houston office, effective immediately. In addition, Juergen Grasinger will assume the newly created function of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of thyssenkrupp nucera USA. The strengthening of the North American management team advances the company's international growth strategy and expands its global leadership of the manufacturing and supply of technology used to produce green hydrogen.

Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera, commented, “With more than 25 years of global experience in the industrial, energy, and power sectors, Sachin brings to our USA team the right blend of expertise and commercial relationships to advance our international growth strategy and continue our market leadership in the large and growing hydrogen market. In his new expanded role as COO, Juergen will continue to ensure continuity across all operations and processes to meet the needs of our blue-chip customers and large-scale clean energy projects. Together, Sachin and Juergen have the full support and resources of thyssenkrupp nucera and its advisory board, and we are excited for the path forward as we jointly collaborate to unlock the huge market potential for driving towards decarbonization and climate neutrality.”

As CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera USA, Nijhawan will be responsible for the business activities of the Company’s USA operations and managing the Houston, TX office. Previously, he served as a Vice President and General Manager at Honeywell and has more than 25 years of global experience with strong expertise in the industrial, energy, and oil & gas sectors. Prior to Honeywell, he worked for 15 years with General Electric Company in various roles of increasing responsibilities and across geographies.

“I am excited to join thyssenkrupp nucera as its USA CEO at a key inflection point for both the company and the broader hydrogen industry,” said Mr. Nijhawan. “I have long admired thyssenkrupp nucera’s deep engineering and technology capabilities, significant research & development resources and its commitment to profitable execution of customer orders in the global energy industry. I look forward to working closely with Werner and Juergen as well as the entire leadership team, and leading our dedicated team in Houston.”

Nijhawan has worked in the industrial and energy industry since 1993. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Chicago and a Master’s of Science (MS) degree from Lamar University.

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September. www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com.

