Tiami Networks Inc, a leader in Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC) technology, is proud to announce a groundbreaking demonstration to be held at this year's MWC Vegas in partnership with Airspan Networks, a global provider of 4G and 5G Open RAN solutions.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on cameras, PolyEdge uses 5G waveforms as radar signals to detect and track objects like vehicles, drones, and people, even in challenging environments where cameras may fail. This technology allows for real-time monitoring without invading privacy, making it ideal for urban and rural areas alike.

This collaborative demonstration will showcase the seamless integration of Tiami Networks' technology with Airspan's state-of-the-art integrated radios, creating a fully functioning 5G network with ISAC capabilities built-in. Its advanced ISAC capabilities paired with Airspan's robust and flexible radio technology highlights an exciting use case for the future of 5G communications.

Key Highlights of the Demonstration:

Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC): The PolyEdge Multifunction Sensor will exhibit its revolutionary 5G-based sensing system that enhances public safety and security through non-intrusive surveillance, integrated seamlessly with 5G communications to provide enhanced data transmission and connectivity.

Airspan All-In-One Radios: Airspan's advanced all-in-one radio, with integrated Open RAN baseband, simplifies deployment by eliminating the need for external on-site compute. This solution delivers high-speed, reliable 5G connectivity, showcasing the power and potential of next-generation wireless networks while reducing complexity and accelerating deployment.

Real-Time Applications: The demonstration will focus on real-world applications of this integrated technology, showcasing its potential for various applications including people counting and UAS detection.

"We are thrilled to partner with Airspan for this demonstration at MWC Vegas," said Amitav Mukherjee, CEO at Tiami Networks. "By combining our PolyEdge Multifunction Sensor with Airspan's innovative 5G solutions, we are setting a new standard for integrated sensing and communication technologies. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving the evolution of wireless communications."

"This partnership with Tiami Networks allows us to showcase the capabilities of our RAN solutions," stated Glenn Laxdal, President and CEO at Airspan Networks. "This demonstration will provide a glimpse into the future of 5G networks, highlights how integrating advanced 5G-based sensing and tracking technologies can unlock new possibilities for wireless networks, delivering powerful, real-world applications."

The demonstration will take place at the MWC Vegas, from October 8 to October 10, at Airspan’s Executive Meeting Room (W208) – directions to which can be accessed at Tiami Network’s Booth #1535. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations, interact with experts from both companies, and explore the possibilities of this innovative technology integration.

About Tiami Networks

Founded by seasoned professionals from renowned telecom giants such as Ericsson, Verizon, Qualcomm, and Nokia, Tiami Networks is a visionary startup based in California. With deep-rooted expertise in telecommunications, our team is dedicated to revolutionizing the global 5G and 6G landscape. Our mission is to transform the 5G system into the world’s largest distributed radar network, harnessing this technology for consumer, government and commercial applications. By integrating advanced AI and radar technology with 5G networks, Tiami Networks aims to create smarter, safer, and more efficient environments, enhancing connectivity and data analysis capabilities across various sectors. Our commitment to innovation positions us at the forefront of the next wave of technological advancements, poised to redefine the future of communication and environmental intelligence.

About Airspan Networks