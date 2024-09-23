SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, announced the launch of its new Tideworks Data Platform (Data Platform) solution at the Tideworks 2024 Customers Conference. The solution is a comprehensive data platform that gives stakeholders access and streamlined use of their near real-time and historical data.

Data Platform collects, cleanses, normalizes and standardizes data securely in near real time. The solution integrates with Tideworks’ core TOS solutions to ensure quality, accuracy, timeliness and reliability of data, boosting productivity and business value.

“We are proud to launch our Data Platform, empowering terminals to unlock deeper operational insights, enhance decision-making and drive efficiencies. This platform provides the resilience, flexibility and quality needed to optimize data strategies and achieve tangible improvements in terminal performance,” said Thomas Rucker, president of Tideworks. “Presenting our Data Platform at this year’s Customer Conference demonstrates our ongoing dedication to evolving alongside our customers. For over 25 years, we've partnered with industry leaders, continuously listening and innovating to deliver solutions that not only meet today’s challenges but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow's rapidly changing environment.”

Tideworks 2024 Customer Conference is taking place on September 25 – 26, 2024, in Seattle, bringing together customers and partners to share insights and review updates in Tideworks’ roadmap.

“Our team is eager to roll out Data Platform and deliver on the interest we’re seeing across our rail and marine customers,” said Chad Van Derrick, vice president of software product management at Tideworks. “Data Platform enables customers to build on their core TOS systems and integrate with other data sources, serving as the digital backbone of their terminal management to drive operational improvement.”

Data Platform equips terminals with the following key features:

Modern Flexible Architecture: Merges widely used open-source tools and industry-standard architecture for near real-time data movement, high availability and trustworthy data and fast development.

3 rd Party Integration: Extensible connections allow Tideworks Data Platform to integrate easily into greater enterprise data strategies, supporting a large range of operational use cases.

360 View of Operations: Provides near real-time visibility into data across all Tideworks’ core TOS and terminal applications.

Optimal Security: Isolates each customer’s data, ensuring data and intellectual property protection.

Transparency Across Operational Teams: Allows terminals to present easy to understand findings to business stakeholders through a robust data catalog.

Secure Data Governance: Includes Tideworks Data Governance, an end-to-end metadata management solution, to securely share data from multiple sources.

Ready to Go Dashboard: Provides streamlined management of enterprise and operational metrics in one place. User-configurable dashboards interact with commonly used KPIs and are ready to use right out of the box.

Data Platform is available and is currently being deployed to leading marine and rail operators across the United States, Mexico and Latin America. For more information about the product, visit https://tideworks.com/data-platform/.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing marine and intermodal terminal operations worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.