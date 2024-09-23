NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), through its newly formed Tilray Alternative Beverages business unit, unveils its portfolio of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC (HDD9) beverages to launch in key markets across the U.S., beginning in October 2024. Tilray’s lineup of HDD9 drinks include premium mocktails, seltzers and sparkling drinks made with high-quality hemp extracts and ingredients that provide consumers with a familiar, convenient, and delicious way to relax and unwind.

Tilray Brands is a leader in the cannabis, hemp, and beverage industries, driving innovation and paving the way for a new era of consumer products. With the leading branded hemp food business in North America and the 5th largest craft beer business in the U.S., Tilray’s team of hemp and beverage experts have conducted extensive research and product testing to develop a portfolio of HDD9 brands and products that meet the Company’s high standards for quality, safety, and experience.

As consumers seek out new and alternative adult beverages, Tilray is strategically entering the growing HDD9 beverage category in the U.S. market with a consumer-centric model that targets different occasions across various consumer audiences and price segments. Tilray’s inaugural portfolio of HDD9 brands includes 420 Fizz, Herb & Bloom, Fizzy Jane’s, and Happy Flower. Additionally, Tilray plans to introduce other HDD9 brands and product categories later this year.

420 Fizz is a sleek and modern brand built off Tilray’s iconic 420 beverage platform. Enhanced with 5mg HDD9 per can, 420 Fizz is an exciting new seltzer with a refreshing taste.

Herb & Bloom, a super-premium mocktail, offers a unique way to experience timeless classics with its harmonious blend of refreshing fruit notes infused with 5mg HDD9 per can. Each drink is crafted for a smooth and balanced experience, resulting in a delicious taste. Welcome to a world blooming with possibilities.

Fizzy Jane's is a light and delicious seltzer with 5mg HDD9 per can and three classic flavors Blackberry, Blood Orange and Vanilla. A nostalgic brand created for the curious consumer.

Happy Flower is inspired by classic cocktails, with a citrusy Margarita, a juicy Strawberry Daiquiri, and a bubbly and fruity Peach Bellini. Each Happy Flower cocktail contains 5mg HDD9 THC per 12oz. can and provides a new way for consumers to relax and unwind in a format that’s familiar, convenient, and delicious. Tilray will launch Happy Flower in partnership with Emergent Beverage in the Texas and Louisiana markets.