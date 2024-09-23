Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Tmat Cargo Organization System Takes Home 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award

WHEATLAND, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

WHEATLAND, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

On September 16 th 2024, Tmat Products was awarded the prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award for the Tmat™ Truck Bed Organizer. Judging for this year's Pro Tool Innovation Award was undertaken by a distinguished panel of judges including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals.

For Tmat, winning a PTIA award while competing against nearly 400 products across dozens of categories caps off an impressive growth and media cycle, during which Tmat’s unique grid-based cargo organization system has earned mentions from media personalities like Ozark Overland Adventures, Welcome To The Outdoors, and a few other media publications that are not able to be announced yet, in addition to achieving over 4.3 million unique organic views on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok in the last month.

What makes Tmat unique enough to win a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award?

  • The only grid-based cargo organization mat on the market today.
  • Over a dozen accessories and attachments to maximize versatility.
  • Proudly made in the USA!
  • Easy to cut and customize to different shapes and needs.
  • A simple 5-minute install – requiring no tools.

This is what the PTIA judges had to say about the Tmat™ Truck Bed Organizer:

“Tmat is a truly original truck bed and cargo organization system that installs in minutes and without tools. It offers an easy and flexible way to secure gear in a truck bed. Unlike other systems, it doesn’t require permanent modifications, and it adapts to various cargo sizes and shapes. You can even use it with 5th wheels. The grid-based design stays smooth, so you can slide toolboxes, gear, and other cargo around while using customizable blockers to secure them for transport. The Tmat system works with trucks, SUVs, vans, and even trailers. ( Pro Tool Innovation Awards )”

As the groundswell continues under the Tmat Products brand, you can expect more accessories, updated product designs, and more important announcements from this space.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917786751/en/

CONTACT: For further information about Tmat Products and the unique grid-basedTmat™ Truck Bed Organizer, please contact:Thomas Carton

E:thomas@tmat.com

P: +1 (405) 213-1436Visitwww.protoolinnovationawards.comfor more about the Pro Tool Innovation Awards

KEYWORD: OKLAHOMA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY LANDSCAPE BUILDING SYSTEMS OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE OTHER MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Tmat Products

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/18/2024 04:00 PM/DISC: 09/18/2024 03:59 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917786751/en

