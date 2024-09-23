FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and Sunrun Inc., America’s #1 home solar and storage provider, today announced a new national partnership for Sunrun to provide solar power and storage to Toll Brothers homes. Sunrun and Toll Brothers have an exclusive agreement for Sunrun to provide solar power as an included feature in all Toll Brothers homes in California, as well as a preferred agreement to provide solar for additional Toll Brothers divisions nationwide.

As part of the agreement, Sunrun will serve as a “one-stop shop” to provide solar as a standard feature in all Toll Brothers communities in California, including sales, design, permitting, installation, customer care, and warranty. Sunrun also provides home buyers with the choice of a third-party battery storage system, including EnPhase or the Tesla Powerwall 3, to integrate with their provided residential solar system.

“We are pleased to announce this new agreement with Sunrun as our national solar and storage partner, providing our home buyers with state-of-the-art options for clean, reliable power in their new homes,” said Seth Ring, Executive Vice President of Toll Brothers. “Since 2015, Toll Brothers has been committed to incorporating solar into our communities in California and beyond, and we are excited to continue this commitment to innovation and our environment with Sunrun.”

Under the agreement, Sunrun solar products could also be offered to Toll Brothers homebuyers in additional markets as an option or as a standard (included) feature financed with the home. In certain markets, where third-party ownership (via a Leasing and Power Purchase Agreement) is allowed and available, solar can be added to the home at no cost to the homebuyer.

“Toll Brothers already offers solar power options in a number of additional markets nationwide, including Massachusetts, Nevada, Arizona, and more,” added Ring. “This new agreement with Sunrun provides an excellent framework to expand that reach and promote solar and storage programs to our homebuyers nationwide.”

Founded in 2007, Sunrun has completed solar installation on over one million homes nationwide.

