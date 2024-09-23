LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Today, Tommy Avallone’s latest nostalgia-packed documentary debuted the trailer and announced the release date for THE HOUSE FROM … Narrated by My Name is Earl star, Jason Lee, the film is set to premiere on Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo, Sunday, October 27th, and will be available for purchase on TVOD platforms starting Monday, October 28th. THE HOUSE FROM… will premiere at Kevin Smith’s Smodcastle Film Festival on Friday, October 25th.

Home sweet home...but what is a home? Most would describe it as a place to keep your belongings or where you would build a family and make memories. But what if the memories of your house were not exclusively yours? What if you lived in a famous house? A house that is extremely well known for being in a TV show or a movie that millions of people have grown up watching and have their own personal connections with. THE HOUSE FROM... is a documentary that explores the unique experience of living in a famous house from a TV show or movie. Narrated by My Name is Earl star, Jason Lee.

Houses featured in the film include homes from: A Christmas Story; Breaking Bad; Can't Hardly Wait; Family Matters; Friday; Full House; The Golden Girls; The Goonies; Halloween; Home Alone; Mrs. Doubtfire; Old School; The Outsiders; Pee Wee’s Big Adventure; Roseanne; Short Circuit; Silence of the Lambs; Planes, Trains and Automobiles; Twilight; and Uncle Buck.

“The web of pop culture ensnares eager oglers of the homes where our favorite fictional families lived in Tommy Avallone’s “ THE HOUSE FROM …” - a terrific travelogue about mass media dwellings and the actual people who share them with fans, willingly or otherwise. A must-see documentary if you’ve ever enjoyed a movie or tv show in your life,” said director, actor and host of Smodcastle Film Festival, Kevin Smith.

“Visiting these houses was something that I have been doing for years. Asking to come inside with a camera was just the logical next step. It’s been amazing working with Maximum Effort and Fubo in releasing a documentary that uplifts and honors pop culture history in a purely joyful way,” said Director Tommy Avallone.

“THE HOUSE FROM …is much needed comfort food, and we’re thrilled to help dish it out to film and TV fans everywhere. Maximum Effort strives to deliver content that brings people together, and this is a true embodiment of that,” said Kevin Hill, Head of Television at Maximum Effort. “We look forward to premiering the film at the Smodcastle Film Festival, before it’s available to all on TVOD platforms.”

“Get ready for a nostalgic trip,” said Pamela Duckworth, Head of Fubo Studios. “From the feel good to the terrifying, we get to peek into these homes that are shared memories from some of our favorite movies and TV shows.”

THE HOUSE FROM… will be available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Prime, and Google Play on October 28th.

The documentary is directed by Tommy Avallone, who also serves as Executive Producer alongside Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Kevin Hill, Raymond Esposito, Adam F. Goldberg, David Gandler, Pamela Duckworth, Lee Leshen, Derrick Kunzer, Charlie Parish and Brett Gursky.

About Double Windsor Films and Oaks Media Group: Directed by Double Windsor Films’ Tommy Avallone and co-produced with Raymond Esposito’s The Oaks Media Group, The House From … is the filmmaking duo’s latest project. The documentary peeks into the lives of those living in famous houses from films and TV shows like “Full House”, “Golden Girls” and “Pee Wee's Big Adventure,” and will be released on Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel and Fubo in October, 2024. Together, they have produced "I Am Santa Claus," "Ghostheads" (Tribeca Film Festival, 2016), "The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man” (SXSW, Hot Docs, 2018), "Waldo on Weed," with executive producer Whoopi Goldberg (Tribeca, 2019), and "I Love You, You Hate Me" (Peacock, 2022).