Tony Staffieri and Edward Rogers discuss MLSE deal with Ron MacLean

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Rogers announced it has signed an agreement to buy Bell’s 37.5% ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) for C$4.7 billion. Rogers President and CEO Tony Staffieri, and Rogers Executive Chair, Edward Rogers discuss the deal with Hockey Night in Canada’s Ron MacLean.

Broadcast footage of the interview is to be available via pool feed at 3 p.m. ET today.