Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Toshiba’s 1200V Additions to its Lineup of Third-Generation SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes Will Contribute to High Efficiency in Industrial Power Equipment

KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

KAWASAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has added the “TRSxxx120Hx Series” of 1200V products to its lineup of third-generation silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky barrier diodes (SBD) for industrial equipment, such as photovoltaic inverters, EV charging stations and switching power supplies. Toshiba today started shipments of the ten new products in the series, five in a TO-247-2L package and five in a TO-247 package.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924320459/en/

Toshiba: 1200V third-generation SiC Schottky barrier diodes. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new TRSxxx120Hx Series are 1200V products that use the improved junction-barrier Schottky (JBS) structure[1] of Toshiba’s third-generation 650V SiC SBD. Use of a new metal in the junction barrier allows the new products to achieve industry-leading [2] low forward voltage of 1.27V (typ.), low total capacitive charge and low reverse current. This significantly reduces equipment power loss in more higher power applications.

Toshiba will continue to expand its SiC power device lineup, and to focus on improving efficiency that reduces power loss in industrial power equipment.

Notes: [1] Improved JBS Structure: A structure that incorporates the Merged PiN Schottky (MPS) structure, which reduces forward voltage at high currents, into the JBS structure, which lowers the electric field at the Schottky interface and reduces current leakage. [2] Among 1200V SiC SBDs. As of September 2024, Toshiba survey.

Applications

  • Photovoltaic inverters
  • EV charging stations
  • Switching power supplies for industrial equipment, UPS

Features

  • Third-generation 1200 V SiC SBD
  • Industry-leading [2] low forward voltage: V F ＝1.27V (typ.) (I F =I F(DC) )
  • Low total capacitive charge: Q C =109nC (typ.) (V R =800V, f=1MHz) for TRS20H120H
  • Low reverse current: I R ＝2.0μA (typ.) (V R =1200V) for TRS20H120H

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, T a =25°C)

Part number

Package

Absolute maximum ratings

Electrical characteristics

Sample Check &

Availability

Repetitive peak reverse

voltage

V RRM

(V)

Forward

DC

current

I F(DC)

(A)

Non-repetitive

peak forward

surge current

I FSM

(A)

Forward voltage

(pulse measurement)

V F

(V)

Reverse current

(pulse measurement)

I R

(μA)

Total capacitive charge

Q C

(nC)

Temperature conditions

T c

(°C)

f=50Hz

(half-sine wave, t=10ms),

T c =25°C

I F =I F(DC)

V R =1200V

V R =800V, f=1MHz

Typ.

Typ.

Typ.

TRS10H120H

TO-247-2L

1200

10

160

80

1.27

1.0

61

Buy Online

TRS15H120H

15

157

110

1.4

89

Buy Online

TRS20H120H

20

155

140

2.0

109

Buy Online

TRS30H120H

30

150

210

2.8

162

Buy Online

TRS40H120H

40

147

270

3.6

220

Buy Online

TRS10N120HB

TO-247

5 (Per leg)

10 (Both legs)

160

40 (Per leg)

80 (Both legs)

1.27

(Per leg)

0.5

(Per leg)

30

(Per leg)

Buy Online

TRS15N120HB

7.5 (Per leg)

15 (Both legs)

157

55 (Per leg)

110 (Both legs)

0.7

(Per leg)

43

(Per leg)

Buy Online

TRS20N120HB

10 (Per leg)

20 (Both legs)

155

70 (Per leg)

140 (Both legs)

1.0

(Per leg)

57

(Per leg)

Buy Online

TRS30N120HB

15 (Per leg)

30 (Both legs)

150

105 (Per leg)

210 (Both legs)

1.4

(Per leg)

80

(Per leg)

Buy Online

TRS40N120HB

20 (Per leg)

40 (Both legs)

147

135 (Per leg)

270 (Both legs)

1.8

(Per leg)

108

(Per leg)

Buy Online

Follow the links below for more on the new products. TRS10H120H TRS15H120H TRS20H120H TRS30H120H TRS40H120H TRS10N120HB TRS15N120HB TRS20N120HB TRS30N120HB TRS40N120HB

Follow the links below for more on Toshiba's SiC SBDs. SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes 3rd generation SiC Schottky barrier diode (SBD)

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s SiC Power Devices. SiC Power Devices

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit: TRS10H120H Buy Online TRS15H120H Buy Online TRS20H120H Buy Online TRS30H120H Buy Online TRS40H120H Buy Online TRS10N120HB Buy Online TRS15N120HB Buy Online TRS20N120HB Buy Online TRS30N120HB Buy Online TRS40N120HB Buy Online

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies. * Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

Its 19,400 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and to promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924320459/en/

CONTACT: Customer Inquiries:

Power & Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Dept.I

Tel: +81-44-548-2216

Contact UsMedia Inquiries:

Chiaki Nagasawa

Digital Marketing Dept.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

KEYWORD: JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES SEMICONDUCTOR AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY HARDWARE

SOURCE: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 10:00 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 10:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924320459/en

