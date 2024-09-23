WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Tough2gether, an organization dedicated to the fight against pediatric brain tumors, has chosen Bublup, the all-in-one visual cloud platform, to manage content and facilitate community engagement. This collaboration marks a significant step in organizing and sharing valuable resources with the community. The BrainStorm Summit is the first event where Bublup will be utilized.

The BrainStorm Summit, held from September 19-21, 2024, at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, will bring together leaders, advocates, and experts in the pediatric cancer field. Attendees will experience firsthand how Bublup enhances communication and collaboration through its intuitive content management features. The platform will streamline access to event information, curated resources, real-time chats, and media sharing, all within a user-friendly environment.

“Bublup is proud to partner with Tough2gether, offering our platform to support their vital mission,” said Alain Cohen, Bublup’s CEO. “By providing a centralized tool for organizing and sharing content, we are helping to amplify the impact of Tough2gether's initiatives, starting with the BrainStorm Summit.”

Lisa Ward, Tough2gether’s CEO, highlights the importance of Bublup for participants: "Download the Bublup app as you settle in for the BrainStorm Summit! It’s the epicenter for learning, exploration, and connection. Use it to stay connected with chats, photos, and curated content that matter most in the pediatric cancer community. Plus, capture fun moments and create memories with your new best friends!"

Tough2gether will continue utilizing Bublup to manage content, organize discussions, and foster a sense of community in future endeavors, providing a cohesive platform for families, advocates, and medical professionals.

About Tough2gether

Tough2gether Foundation’s mission is to fill gaps in the current pediatric brain tumor system. Tough2gether is dedicated to creating a future without pediatric cancer through community support, education, and advocacy. The organization works closely with families, medical professionals, and policy advocates to ensure that every child with cancer receives the care and attention they need.

About Bublup

Bublup is an all-in-one visual cloud storage platform designed for organizing and sharing content seamlessly. Known for its intuitive interface and versatile functionalities, Bublup empowers users to save, organize, and collaborate in a visually engaging way, making it the perfect tool for teams and online community management.

For more information about Tough2gether’s activities and the BrainStorm Summit, visit https://www.brainstormsummit.org, join the Bublup folder created for attendees here, or learn more about the Bublup app here.