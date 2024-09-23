Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

"Tourism Must Lead the Way for a Fairer and More Sustainable Future" – UN Tourism Secretary-General Calls for Climate Action and Community Empowerment

BELÉM, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

At the G20 Tourism Ministers' meeting in Belém, Brazil, UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili emphasized the vital role tourism plays in shaping a fairer and more sustainable future for both people and the planet. With the sector expected to fully recover pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, Pololikashvili urged a shift in focus towards the future, prioritizing the empowerment and inclusion of local communities, addressing climate change, and advancing nature-positive and circular economic practices.

The recovery of international tourism is progressing steadily, as reported by the UN Tourism. According to recent data, international tourist arrivals reached 80% of pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2023, with some regions even surpassing these levels. The Middle East and Europe have shown the strongest performance, while Asia and the Pacific are seeing a more gradual rebound due to lingering travel restrictions. This recovery underscores the resilience of the tourism sector and its critical role in the global economy, contributing to job creation and economic development worldwide.

“Tourism heavily depends on biodiversity, climate stability, and natural resources. Accelerating climate action in tourism is critical for the resilience of the sector and host communities,” stated Secretary-General Pololikashvili.

“The tourism sector is unique in its ability to create jobs and bring people together. However, to truly transform it, we need innovative policies and governance models that place communities and the environment at the heart of decision-making. We also require stronger coordination across all levels of government and among national and local stakeholders,” he added.

This focus on sustainability signals a pivotal moment for global tourism, where climate action and community engagement must become central to the sector’s long-term resilience and success.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240921838471/en/

claudia.safont@tinkle.es

KEYWORD: SOUTH AMERICA BRAZIL

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CLIMATE CHANGE SUSTAINABILITY TOURIST ATTRACTIONS OTHER TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION LODGING DESTINATIONS TRAVEL ADVOCACY GROUP OPINION ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT VACATION CRUISE

SOURCE: UNTourism Global Hub

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/21/2024 06:55 AM/DISC: 09/21/2024 06:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240921838471/en

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
