Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Toyoda Gosei to Open New Plant in South India for Safety Systems and Interior & Exterior Products

KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) will open a new plant in Harohalli in the state of Karnataka, India to meet the growing automobile production in that country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918841231/en/

Rendering of new plant (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new plant is a branch plant of Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd. 1, and scheduled to begin production of safety systems (airbags, steering wheels and more) and interior and exterior products (console boxes and others) from 2026. Demand for these products is growing due to the increase in production capacity of the Japanese automakers that are the company’s main customers. The new plant will achieve more efficient manufacturing, with Toyoda Gosei’s original, simple/slim & sensible automation that combines collaborative robots and karakuri2 technology, and energy-efficient electric molding machines. Production facilities for bumpers, instrument panels and other interior and exterior products will also be increased in the existing Techno Park Plant. This will lead to an optimized production network in southern India.

India is a key market for Toyoda Gosei. Demand for airbags, one of the company’s main products, is growing against a background of rising traffic fatalities as the automobile market rapidly expands. Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are also becoming increasingly popular in recent years, for which automakers are enhancing their production capacity. The company will leverage its development and production network in the country to contribute to safer and more comfortable mobility in society.

1

Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt Ltd.

2

Karakuri is age-old Japanese technology. The Toyoda Gosei Group is spreading the simple/slim & sensible automation developed at its Thai locations to other regions of the world.

Outline of new plant

Location

Harohalli, Karnataka, India

Land area Bldg. area

Approx. 40,000 m 2 Approx. 18,000 m 2

Products

Safety systems (airbags, steering wheels) Interior and exterior products (console boxes, pillars)

Prod. start

Planned for January 2026

Employees

Approx. 580 (As of 2027)

Main facilities

• Electric molding machines • Steering wheel lines (Die casting, urethane equipment) • Automated transport machines • Solar panels

Investment

~INR 2.05 billion (~JPY3.5 billion 3 )

3 Calculated at INR 1 = JPY 1.7 (As of August 30, 2024)

Outline of Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd.

Established

September 1998

Capital

INR 304 million

Location

Karnataka, India

Employees

1,290 (as of March 31, 2024)

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918841231/en/

CONTACT: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Contact: Public Relations

inquiry@mlist.toyoda-gosei.co.jp

KEYWORD: JAPAN INDIA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY TIRES & RUBBER AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 12:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 12:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918841231/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy