Intertrend Communications, a culture-forward creative advertising agency known for helping leading U.S. brands better understand and reach Asian American audiences, today announced that Toyota has greenlit a second season of their award-winning original anime content series “ GRIP.”

The five-episode series created by Intertrend, Executive Producer Frank Mele and Supervising Director Jae Woo Kim revolves around the thrill of driving with all-new, adrenaline-fueled adventures including a female focus and featuring Toyota’s GR Supra, GR Corolla and GR86. For season two, Japanese girl group ATARASHII GAKKO! has signed on to provide their original song “Omakase” for the series. ATARASHII GAKKO! made headlines recently when they performed at Coachella 2024 and had their American TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! All five episodes of season two will premiere on October 2, 2024.

“Intertrend is proud to continue our work with Toyota to build branded content and creative campaigns for the AAPI audience and beyond,” said Matthew Choy, Executive Director of Strategy/Creative, Intertrend. “The premiere season of ‘GRIP’ resonated globally with fans, and we’re ready to deliver even more exhilarating storylines and best-in-class anime illustrations, including season two’s focus on our female protagonist Linh Lam and our partnership with ATARASHII GAKKO!. We’re revved up to showcase female empowerment at its best.”

Alex Ahrendsen, Manager, Brand & Growth Audiences at Toyota Motor North America, added, “Intertrend's deep understanding of our audience's needs and motivations provides essential cultural insights for our creative campaigns. We’re excited that the ‘GRIP’ content series connected so well with younger consumers and can’t wait to share more episodes featuring Toyota’s performance-oriented GR lineup.”

In season two, young female driver Linh “Nitro” Lam takes center stage as the “GRIP” crew continues the fight against their archnemesis, Dr. Synth. Fresh from Jae’s thrilling win over the menacing StandardSynth in season one, Dr. Synth challenges the GRIP team to a rematch. This time, it's against the advanced machine-driven race car - the SynthSupreme. Linh and seasoned racer Kumail battle it out to decide who will take the wheel in this epic showdown. Wise mentor Master Rugu will need to push the GR vehicles and the team to the absolute limit in order to prevail.

The anime campaign is complemented by the soundtrack “Omakase” by ATARASHII GAKKO! which gives the series a girl-focused synergy that is aligned with Toyota’s intent to evoke supporting young women in their journeys and celebrates the series’ themes. The song is a standout from their newly released album, ‘AG! Calling’.

“We chose the song ‘Omakase’ for the Toyota campaign because its themes resonate with GRIP's commitment to girl empowerment, perseverance, and overcoming obstacles,” said ATARASHII GAKKO!

Since its launch earlier this year, “GRIP” garnered impressive results including 17,071,930 impressions delivered, +39% for unaided brand awareness, as well as increases in positive brand perception: 27% increase in perception that Toyota “is different,” +15% increase in perception that Toyota “is exciting,” +14% increase in perception that Toyota “is inspiring,” and +13% increase in perception that Toyota “is unexpected.” The complete first season can be found at www.toyota.com/grip.

To access the “GRIP” series, downloadable campaign assets and a variety of other GR-powered content, please visit www.toyota.com/grip.

Watch the new “Omakase” video by ATARASHII GAKKO! featuring “GRIP” content on the 88rising YouTube channel.

