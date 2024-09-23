SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace, the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for more than 50 years formerly known as Trace Minerals, today announced the launch of its new brand identity and product packaging. Trace emphasizes consumer education, quality ingredients, with multiple delivery formats, addressing mineral insufficiencies. Trace is also highlighting its commitment to scientific research and sustainable sourcing practices.

As nutrient inadequacies remain a concern, Trace offers an optimal solution designed to support mineral intake and promote overall health and well-being. Its hero product, ConcenTrace Mineral Drops, adds a full spectrum of naturally occurring ionic trace minerals to an everyday routine. Harvesting from ponds in the Great Salt Lake, Trace has developed a uniquely innovative concentration process through solar evaporation technology to create a naturally potent complex that provides the necessary trace minerals that help the body absorb essential nutrients and vitamins. ConcenTrace is included in 99% of the brand’s products and will now be prominently featured on each product that contains this proprietary ingredient.

Trace’s updated packaging is modern and relevant, while emphasizing the key benefits of each product alongside its unique delivery method, allowing customers to quickly and easily identify how to integrate the products into their everyday routines. The new branding is reflected for all products across Trace’s seven categories including ConcenTrace, Minerals and Multivitamins, Active, Wellness, Ancestral, Kids, and Pets.

“We are utilizing this moment to better educate our retail clients and customers on the power of ionic minerals. Trace’s legacy ingredients are built on its established brand heritage over the last 50 years, and we’re eager to showcase how we’re continuing to innovate and formulate products for the future,” said Matt Kilts, Chief Executive Officer at Trace. “Mineral depleted soils have created a prevalent issue in human health with mineral insufficiency continuing to impact efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Our mission remains steadfast to remineralize the world, and we look forward to continuing this work under our enhanced brand identity.”

In addition to the new packaging and brand name, Trace is marking the moment and its commitment to ongoing development of formulations, formats, sustainability practices, and product research, including: