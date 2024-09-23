RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Tracey Marantal has joined Worldwide Clinical Trials, a global full-service contract research organization (CRO), as President of the Oncology Business Unit. With over two decades of clinical operations, sponsor, and supplier experience, including more than 15 years dedicated to oncology, Marantal brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the organization’s oncology portfolio which has experienced accelerated growth during a pivotal time in cancer research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924977081/en/

Photo of Tracey Marantal, President, Oncology Business Unit at Worldwide Clinical Trials. (Photo: Business Wire)

The oncology clinical research landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by advances in precision medicine, immunotherapy, and molecularly targeted therapies. As cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality globally, the need for innovative and efficient clinical trials has never been more critical. Marantal's leadership of Worldwide’s high-performing oncology team strengthens the CRO’s therapeutic area focused business unit, enhancing their customer-centric approach through personalization, flexibility, and the recruitment of specialized oncology experts. This strategic alignment with customer research enables Worldwide to optimally partner with sponsors, delivering tailored solutions that accelerate the development of life-saving cancer treatments for patients globally.

"Tracey's extensive experience in small and large molecule as well as precision oncology, like diagnostics and biomarkers, combined with her expertise in navigating complex trial designs and regulatory landscapes, makes her a tremendous asset to Worldwide,” said Dave Bowser, Chief Operating Officer at Worldwide Clinical Trials. “As we continue to partner with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that are developing cutting-edge oncology treatments, Tracey’s leadership and proven track record will be invaluable in helping them drive innovation to deliver life-changing therapies to patients."

“I am thrilled to join Worldwide and to be part of a team that is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of oncology research in support of its customers and patients,” said Marantal. “The future of cancer treatment lies in our ability to partner with sponsor companies to conduct highly sophisticated and patient-centric clinical trials, and I am eager to contribute to this mission.”

Throughout her career, Marantal has been recognized for her ability to navigate rapidly evolving clinical landscapes, set visionary strategies, and build cohesive, high-performing teams. Prior to Worldwide, she was Vice President of Clinical Operations at Zai Laboratory where she was responsible for developing global strategies and establishing vital partnerships with key opinion leaders (KOLs), vendors, and clinical sites. Before that, Marantal held several leadership roles at Genentech/Roche, where she contributed to groundbreaking advancements in cancer treatment; as well as roles at Bristol Myers Squibb and ICON.

For more information on Worldwide’s oncology experience and capabilities, visit www.Worldwide.com.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials