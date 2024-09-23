Trackman Launches Virtual Golf 3

HØRSHOLM, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Trackman is proud to announce the release of Virtual Golf 3 (VG3), the latest evolution of our industry-leading graphics engine, available exclusively for Trackman simulators worldwide beginning yesterday, September 24.
VG3 is more than a software update; it’s a giant step forward in closing the gap between the outdoor and indoor games. Every course in VG3 has been rebuilt from the ground up to make gameplay more immersive, more dynamic and more fun than ever before.
Here are some of the groundbreaking features in VG3 that will change the way players experience and enjoy Trackman indoor golf:
"I am thrilled about the immersive realism VG3 brings,” said Jakob Munk, head of indoor golf at Trackman. “But what excites me even more is the potential this engine upgrade offers. It's like getting a new car — VG3 will take us on new adventures, pushing indoor golf to the next level and beyond. Trackman customers will benefit from this in the many product releases and updates to come."
To access the new VG3 courses, Trackman recommends all simulator owners and operators upgrade to the latest version of Trackman Performance Studio (TPS 10) immediately. For more details, including an extended video preview, visit https://www.trackman.com/golf/simulator
