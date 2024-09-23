BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation announced today that, over the last four months, Relief For Rescues funds have been allocated to animal shelters, rescues and support organizations for response and recovery following recent flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters. With these donations, building upon an initial wave of support issued earlier in the year, the Relief For Rescues fund has donated $230,000 to date this year.

“During severe weather and natural disasters, countless pets are injured and displaced, both from their homes and from shelters,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “With such generous contributions from our customers, we have the necessary funding to provide critical assistance to our beloved four-legged friends in these times of need. We are so proud to continue to work alongside Miranda and MuttNation as they advocate tirelessly for these animals and rescue organizations.”

The period between May and August 2024 was particularly eventful, with Hurricane Debby and Hurricane Beryl, widespread flooding and multiple wildfires, such as the Park Fire and the Salt Fire, all occurring. In response, Relief For Rescues issued funding to 15 individual rescues and shelters. Impacted shelters were:

Jasper County Humane Society - Jasper County, Georgia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Polk County - Polk County, Texas Pure Mutts Animal Sanctuary - The Woodlands, Texas Gateway Pet Guardians - East St. Louis, Illinois Houston Humane - Houston, Texas Humane Society of Austin/Travis - Austin, Texas North Valley Animal Disaster Group - Chico, California Massachusetts Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals - Methuen, Massachusetts Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary - Locust Grove, Georgia Renegade Paws Rescue - Savannah, Georgia Friends of Manatee County Animal Services - Manatee County, Florida Humane Society for Greater Savannah Inc - Savannah, Georgia Pawmetto Lifeline - Columbia, South Carolina Animals For Life - Naugatuck, Connecticut True Rescue - Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

The fund also issued several donations to Greater Good Charities, which mobilizes to provide on-the-ground support for shelters and pets in need across the country.

“Emergency situations take an enormous toll on shelters, rescues and the pets they care for in addition to creating added stress for families with pets who are trying to navigate a natural disaster,” said Lambert. “We’re so grateful that Tractor Supply and their pet-loving customers joined with MuttNation to create Relief For Rescues so that we can help pets as well as the places and people who care for them when they need it the most.”

Relief For Rescues launched in 2023 with an in-store and online Tractor Supply fundraiser. That initial money raised helped create a dedicated fund for animal shelters and rescues in times of natural disaster. To date, the fund has generated nearly $1 million. Relief For Rescues has previously provided support following the fires in Maui, Hawaii, tornadoes throughout Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, and widespread flooding in Sandusky, Ohio, California’s Central Valley, and Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Tractor Supply and the MuttNation Foundation have collaborated on multiple initiatives since 2019, including MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program, providing grants to animal shelters nationwide. Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products. A percentage of all MuttNation sales goes to the MuttNation Foundation to further support its mission to promote and facilitate adoption of shelter pets.

To learn more about MuttNation, visit TractorSupply.com/MuttNation.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of June 29, 2024, the Company operated 2,254 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of June 29, 2024, the Company operated 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About MuttNation

Founded by Miranda Lambert and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation Foundation is a donation-supported 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation provides financial support and works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals during times of natural disaster. MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert, a pet line of toys and supplies that benefits the Foundation, is available exclusively at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.muttnation.com.

About Miranda Lambert

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multi-faceted career as an artist, entertainer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. With her ninth solo studio album, Postcards from Texas, set for release Sept. 13 via Republic Records, the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME 100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her “the most riveting country star of her generation.”