Tractor Supply Hosts Nationwide Farmers Market

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, will host its annual National Farmers Market on Saturday, September 28 in all of the retailer’s 2,200+ communities. This year’s Farmers Market will showcase the talent and products of local farmers, growers, craft makers, artisans and other producers within the community.

The free, family-friendly event will take place outside Tractor Supply stores nationwide with local vendors selling products like fresh fruit and vegetables, arts and crafts, accessories, specialty food and drink, and more. Customers and community members are invited to stop by, explore the wide range of offerings and support their neighbors by purchasing homemade and homegrown goods and products.

Many sellers return annually and look forward to engaging with their communities every year.

Jessica McIver-Younger has been a vendor during the National Farmers Market for three years with her organic spice company and family business, Lucky 22 Spice Co.

“The Farmers Market is a wonderful opportunity to spend time with my fellow makers and meet new neighbors,” said McIver-Younger. “Norco, California is a tight-knit rural town. We’re all friends and neighbors, and our local Tractor Supply is no different.”

Long-time hobby farmer Paul Falkenberg and his business, Falkenberg's Honey, work with local farmers in Macomb County, Michigan to place hives and support pollination for crops in the region. He’ll be selling beeswax and honey at the Washington, Michigan Farmers Market for a third year.

“Sharing my hobby and experience with the community is one of my favorite things about the Tractor Supply Farmers Market. Tractor Supply keeps my business working, and I love having a couple places close to me,” said Falkenberg.

Sunshine Acres Farm, which grows and sells fresh produce, eggs, chicken, beef, pork and goat meat in the Grove City, Pennsylvania, area, will be back at the National Farmers Market for a second year.

“The Grove City, Pennsylvania Tractor Supply is very community oriented,” said Johna Skolnekovich of Sunshine Acres Farm. “My favorite thing about returning as a vendor is meeting new people and seeing the community support for our local farmers.”

“Tractor Supply’s National Farmers Market captures the essence of Life Out Here and what makes our communities so unique,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply Company. “It’s an amazing opportunity to celebrate the exceptional talent of our customers, while coming together nationally to support local businesses.”

The Farmers Market event at Tractor Supply will offer a wide range of local products ranging from plants and herbs to soaps and candles. To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Farmers Market and Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com/tsc/cms/farmers-market. Although registration for local sellers is closed, customers can reach out to their local store for additional information regarding partners and activities. Find a Tractor Supply store by visiting TractorSupply.com/tsc/store-locator.

