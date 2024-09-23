TradeStation Securities Announces Collaboration with QuantConnect

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (“TradeStation Securities”), an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage firm for trading stocks, options, futures, and futures options, announced its collaboration with QuantConnect, an open-source algorithmic trading platform, offering powerful solutions for quant investors.

TradeStation Securities, a multi-asset class broker-dealer and futures commission merchant with institutional-grade tools and personalized services, offers connectivity for trading in equities, equity options, and futures via the QuantConnect platform. This integration allows mutual customers to create and automate their trading strategies via the QuantConnect platform while executing trades, via an API connection, through their TradeStation Securities brokerage account.

“TradeStation has been a major player in the algorithmic trading tools space for decades, and with this collaboration, we are taking our commitment to empower active and algorithmic traders to a whole new level," said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Securities’ parent company, TradeStation Group, Inc. "By integrating our personalized brokerage services with QuantConnect’s algorithmic trading platform, we’re providing sophisticated traders with powerful tools to develop, backtest, and automate their strategies—enhancing their ability to identify and execute new trading opportunities."

“We’re thrilled to integrate our technology with TradeStation Securities' API to offer trading of U.S. stocks, equity options, and futures all through one broker,” said QuantConnect CEO Jared Broad. “With this collaboration, mutual customers can create, manage and analyze trading strategies from the new cross-platform integration. TradeStation Securities is a well-known self-directed online broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, and it’s exciting to know that QuantConnect’s platform will be available to mutual customers.”

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. It offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant. TradeStation Securities is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies (TradeStation) provide institutional grade fintech tools and personalized services. They seek to deliver the ultimate trading experience to retail and institutional clients that need a customizable trading ecosystem to perform their sophisticated strategies.

TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for equities, options, futures, and futures options. These advanced tools are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation’s brokerage environment through third-party platforms.

About QuantConnect

Founded in 2012, QuantConnect is an algorithmic trading platform, empowering a community of over 300,000 quants and developers to design, test, and deploy strategies live in the financial markets. At its core is the LEAN Engine, an open-source infrastructure for algorithmic trading, with a goal to level the playing field for investors, traders and funds of all sizes while enabling quants to focus on their investments.