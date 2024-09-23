TransCore’s Infinity Express Tolling Technology Goes Live on I-10

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a leader in advanced tolling and traffic management solutions, today announced the successful go-live of its Infinity Express tolling technology along San Bernardino County’s bustling I-10 corridor. The County’s four new express lanes—two in each direction—span approximately 10 miles between the Los Angeles/San Bernardino County line and the I-10/I-15 interchange to help boost travel speeds, encourage high-occupancy commuting, ease traffic congestion, and improve regional mobility.

The region is expected to see continued growth in the coming years, with this stretch of I-10 remaining essential to the area population and serving as a major trucking route in Southern California. Projections by the U.S. Department of Transportation indicate the area will add more than 500,000 people and nearly 400,000 newly registered vehicles to roadways by 2040.

In anticipation of this growth, the San Bernadino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) previously selected TransCore to install and operate express lane tolling technology as a critical means for managing the 300,000 vehicle trips the roadway supports daily, as well as the growing traffic demand.

Following construction of the new lanes, TransCore installed its Infinity Express tolling technology. The solution allows vehicles with three or more occupants (HOV 3+) to use the express lanes for free, and tolls non-HOV3+ vehicles with two axles at a dynamically priced rate to maintain free flow travel conditions.

“We are honored to have been selected by the SBCTA for this project and for the opportunity to build on our experience deploying express lanes to ease traffic in some of the nation’s busiest corridors. Constructing new lanes and successfully deploying systems of this complexity in live traffic conditions, while minimizing disruptions to roadway users, is always challenging. We believe the launch of the County’s first express lanes will offer drivers flexibility and more reliable travel times, improving their overall experience,” said Chris Hall, Senior Vice President of TransCore’s West Region.

The opening of the first express lanes marks the completion of Phase One of the 1-10 Corridor Project. Once complete, the I-10 Corridor Project will provide 33 miles of express lanes from the Los Angeles County line to Redlands, expediting travel in both directions through the area’s rapidly expanding communities.