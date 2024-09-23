Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

TransCore’s Integrity System Powers NCTA’s Award-Winning Tolling Back Office Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a leader in tolling technology and back office solutions, today announced that its partners, North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA), have received the prestigious International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Association's (IBTTA) 2024 Toll Excellence Award in Technology for their tolling Back Office System project (BOS2).

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a leader in tolling technology and back office solutions, today announced that its partners, North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA), have received the prestigious International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Association’s (IBTTA) 2024 Toll Excellence Award in Technology for their tolling Back Office System project (BOS2). Deployed in partnership with TransCore, the BOS2 project leverages TransCore’s latest Integrity BOS technology and was lauded for setting a new industry standard for tolling technology, revolutionizing toll transaction processing and customer service.

TransCore collaborated closely with NCTA to replace its 13-year-old legacy system with BOS2, which went live in February 2023. TransCore implemented its Integrity BOS in a cloud-based microservices architecture, utilizing a Kubernetes cluster for improved processing and performance, and introduced several new features, including cloud-based telephony, interactive voice response (IVR), and a mobile application. As part of the deployment, TransCore migrated 6 million customers, 9 million vehicles, 1.5 million tags, and over a decade of data to the newly installed Integrity system.

“Our partners at TransCore helped us deploy modern, innovative solutions to better serve our drivers for the years ahead. Our team worked closely with the TransCore team to successfully manage a very complex implementation and migration to the new system, and ultimately helped us provide NC drivers with an improved, multi-channel customer experience. We are proud to have received the Toll Excellence Award for Technology with this project and are grateful to the TransCore team for their help ensuring the project’s success,” said James J. Eden, Executive Director of NCTA.

“We are proud that our partner, NCTA, was recognized by IBTTA in the prestigious best Technology category for the BOS2 project. TransCore is committed to developing industry-leading, innovative solutions and successfully deploying these complex systems. This focus enables us to meet the evolving needs of the industry while providing drivers a more seamless user experience with modern technology that is more in line with expectations of today. We are always thankful for the opportunity to deploy innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers, while providing drivers with a more streamlined experience,” said Sean Persaud, Senior Vice President of TransCore’s Back Office Solutions.

Since its deployment, the new tolling BOS has seamlessly collected nearly $300 million in payments for NCTA, increased account adoption by 23%, and converted 60% of new accounts from bill-by-mail to online accounts.

About TransCore A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, RFID applications, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and express lanes and distributed millions of RFID tags. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions annually and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

Follow us on  LinkedIn.

Contact: TransCore Erica Cordell marketing.communications@transcore.com

