Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation, established by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, expanded its commitment to the Town of Eatonville, Florida, by funding the new Hawk Haven Preschool – a free preschool program provided through Orange County Public Schools and operated out of Hungerford Elementary School (home of the Hawks). The addition of this preschool program complements the Foundation’s existing Eatonville Scholarship Program for qualifying high school seniors in Eatonville, helping support student success at every stage of life.

Offered through Orange County Public Schools with financial resources provided from the Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation, Hawk Haven Preschool provides an additional reliable and quality childcare option for the Eatonville community. Offering two classrooms, one for two-year-olds and one for three-year-olds, Hawk Haven focuses on academic (kindergarten readiness), social (community building), emotional (independence and mindfulness), and nutritional (healthy eating) development at no cost to the community.

Inspired by the work of philanthropist Harris Rosen and his advocacy for local diverse communities, the Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting students in Eatonville through a two-pronged approach that helps create a seamless pathway to success from birth to career readiness and beyond. The Foundation first began this work in 2021, establishing the Eatonville Scholarship Program to provide an opportunity for qualifying high school seniors to seek a higher education without financial burden. The establishment of Hawk Haven Preschool rounds out this commitment, jumpstarting academic success for the community’s youngest students.

“It has been a privilege to establish relationships within the Eatonville community and help 26 local students – and counting – achieve their dreams of a higher education without financial barriers,” said Kimberly Marshall, chair of the Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation. “We are thrilled to extend our support in this community through the establishment of Hawk Haven Preschool, which provides free early childhood learning that can serve as the foundation for a rewarding and successful K-12 journey and beyond.”

Hawk Haven Preschool opened its doors to its first class of three-year-old students on Aug. 28, with the two-year-old room set to open in the coming weeks. Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation and Orange County Public Schools held an official ribbon cutting for the new preschool on Tuesday, September 24.

“Students in low-income communities typically fall behind their wealthier peers academically, and experts say this is because they often miss out on quality preschool or other early learning activities,” said Letecia Harris, Principal at Hungerford Elementary School. “Our vision for Hawk Haven Preschool is to offer a community-based early learning center, free from economic barriers, where every child can thrive. We are grateful to Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation for its commitment to establishing programming that helps students in the Eatonville community thrive.”

For more information about Hawk Haven Preschool and to inquire about adding a child to the wait list, please call (407) 623-1430 or visit www.hungerfordes.ocps.net.

Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation embraces a diverse and inclusive community through a variety of programs, including leadership training, mentoring opportunities, and educational support.

