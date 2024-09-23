Sections
September 25, 2024

Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 23, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today it will release third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Michael D. Brown, President and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will discuss the company's business outlook and financial performance.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at travelandleisureco.com/investors, or by dialing 877-733-4794 ten minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 23, 2024.

About Travel + Leisure Co. Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) provides more than six million vacations to leisure travelers every year. The company operates a portfolio of vacation ownership, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands designed to meet the needs of the modern leisure traveler, whether they’re traveling the world or staying a little closer to home. With hospitality and responsible tourism at its heart, the company’s 19,000+ dedicated associates around the globe help the company achieve its mission to put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925680289/en/

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

Jill Greer

Investor Relations

(407) 626-4050

Jill.Greer@travelandleisure.comMedia Contact:

Steven Goldsmith

Public Relations

(407) 626-5882

Steven.Goldsmith@travelandleisure.com

SOURCE: Travel + Leisure Co.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 04:30 PM/DISC: 09/25/2024 04:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925680289/en

