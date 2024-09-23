ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today it will release third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Michael D. Brown, President and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will discuss the company's business outlook and financial performance.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at travelandleisureco.com/investors, or by dialing 877-733-4794 ten minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 23, 2024.

About Travel + Leisure Co. Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) provides more than six million vacations to leisure travelers every year. The company operates a portfolio of vacation ownership, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands designed to meet the needs of the modern leisure traveler, whether they’re traveling the world or staying a little closer to home. With hospitality and responsible tourism at its heart, the company’s 19,000+ dedicated associates around the globe help the company achieve its mission to put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

