HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) today published its Citizen Travelers Playbook, a guide to help organizations better support a civically engaged workforce.

Based on the company’s nonpartisan civic engagement initiative, Citizen Travelers, the playbook outlines proven strategies and ideas for developing corporate programs that empower employees to get involved in the civic life of their communities.

“While we’ve always aspired to be a good corporate citizen, we started Citizen Travelers in 2021 to become a corporation of good citizens,” said Travelers Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Schnitzer. “In the three years since, I’ve been gratified to see so many of my colleagues taking this mission to heart – strengthening their own communities through civic education and engagement. At its core, Citizen Travelers is a recognition that the success of the business community and the outlook for inclusive prosperity in our country depend on our coming together to preserve and strengthen our public institutions.”

Since its launch in 2021, Citizen Travelers has supported thousands of the company’s employees in becoming more engaged and informed citizens. Among other tools and activities, Citizen Travelers provides interactive resources, virtual and in-person educational programming, and volunteer and networking opportunities to help employees get involved in the civic matters that are most meaningful to them.

Citizen Travelers empowers a civically engaged workforce through a multipronged approach:

Foster learning by creating and promoting educational opportunities designed to deepen employees’ understanding of civics and its importance in American life.

Empower action by helping connect employees to service opportunities, such as participating in voter engagement efforts, serving as poll workers and even running for local office.

Demonstrate leadership by sharing stories of Travelers employees who exemplify outstanding civic leadership and reaching external audiences through nonprofit partnerships and speaking engagements.

“We created Citizen Travelers to support and empower our more than 30,000 employees to begin – or deepen – their involvement in their communities, even to the point of serving in elected office,” said Janice Brunner, Group General Counsel and Head of Civic Engagement at Travelers. “We’ve already seen these efforts lead to greater engagement among employees and a deeper connection with our business partners and the communities we serve. We know these values aren’t unique to Travelers, and we hope this playbook helps other organizations pursue civic engagement initiatives of their own.”

More information about Citizen Travelers, including a downloadable version of the playbook, can be found here.

About Travelers