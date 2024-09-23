OSCE (Objective Structured Clinical Examination) now adopted in over 80 countries and with upwards of 200k students annually

Lead commercial participant at Global/North American Symposium on AI Assessment in Medical Education AI Assessment in Medical Education Symposium

New solutions on track for H2 2024 (AI Patient/Doctor in Pocket)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. ("Treatment") is pleased to provide marketing updates and a general corporate update on its focus on the utilization of AI within the medical education sector.

Marketing Updates

The Company announces that further to its news releases of July 2nd, September 5th, and 17th, 2024, the Company provides the following additional information required by Canadian Securities Exchange Policy 7 regarding its marketing engagements of Leit Media Ltd. (“Leit”) and Interactive Media Group. (“IMG”).

Market Background – Medical Education

It is estimated that over 80 countries globally have now adopted the OSCE (Objective Structured Clinical Examination) for assessing the practical clinical skills of medical students. These include the United States; United Kingdom; Canada; Australia and New Zealand; Europe (e.g., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands); Middle East (e.g. Saudi Arabia and the UAE) and Asia (e.g. India, China, Japan, and Malaysia). It is estimated that between 200,000 and 300,000 medical students globally take the OSCE exam each year, as derived from indicative numbers of students from key professional bodies including: https://www.aamc.org/; https://www.uems.eu/; https://www.nmc.org.in/; Education - GMC (gmc-uk.org)

For the past 3 years, Treatment has provided OSCE services to Medical Schools, including the University of Minnesota. The service comprises of using our Global Library of Medicine platform (GLM) in (i) creating cases for the OSCE exams (ii) producing scripts for the actors playing the role of patients (iii) scoring the exams with our proprietary automated marking platform and (iv) providing instant results to both faculty and students, as well as offering student enrichment plans.

Upcoming Symposium on AI Assessment in Medical Education

To further underscore its commitment to supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals, Treatment will be a lead participant in an upcoming Symposium on AI Assessment in Medical Education AI Assessment in Medical Education Symposium. The University of Minnesota has confirmed the event will be invitation only, with no media attending. One of the key proponents for advancements in medical education and orchestrators of the Symposium, Dr Claudio Violato comments:

“AI is revolutionizing assessment in medical education by automating grading processes and formative feedback, assessing clinical skills, and diagnosing deficits in learner performance. AI-powered virtual patients offer realistic scenarios for practice, enhancing clinical decision-making skills without risking patient safety.

This landmark symposium will bring experts to the University of Minnesota Medical School on November 1 with a focus on the use of generative AI to produce test questions and clinical assessments; machine scoring and analysis of learner responses to audio-video capture of clinical performance in the workplace (e.g., wards, clinics, etc.); and clinical notes. The symposium will take the next step in the evolution of AI applications to medical education to produce physicians of the highest caliber”.Events | Medical Education Office of Assessment & Evaluation (umn.edu)