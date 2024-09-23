OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

TreviPay, the most-trusted B2B payments and invoicing network, today announces enhancements for dealer management systems for commercial equipment dealers servicing fleets. In addition to providing a smooth onboarding and integration process, TreviPay's advanced API technology captures transaction line-item details in real time. The enhancements will ensure a seamless payments experience for fleet drivers and dealers and eliminate manual, inefficient processes.

TreviPay’s recent study of 300 global business buyers confirms sellers who offer a better payments experience can provide a competitive edge, increasing buyer loyalty, average order value (AOV) and customer lifetime value (LTV). This includes the convenience from frictionless, omnichannel onboarding experiences and quick integration into an ERP. TreviPay’s solution for dealer management systems which offers consolidated billing and payments, standardized reporting and dealer reimbursement using TreviPay working capital and risk management, will now include turnkey onboarding for net terms or trade credit. Flexible payment options are so important for business buyers that the same study shows 78% claimed it is necessary for merchants to offer invoicing, and 51% would switch to a different merchant if it offers flexible net terms. Seamless onboarding makes these key payments preferences available quicker.

“From our long history working with commercial equipment manufacturers, dealerships and fleets, we recognized reduced friction and increased efficiency are essential in today’s dynamic and fast-paced business landscape,” said Dan Zimmerman, Chief Product & Technology Officer of TreviPay. “TreviPay’s proprietary B2B technology platform builds deep-rooted business relationships, leveraging payment automation to eliminate manual entry and reduce administrative costs, from a dealer’s first interaction with a new client.”

By simplifying this process, TreviPay is making fleet management easier for everyone involved. Dealers can focus on providing top-notch service, while drivers can get back on the road faster, knowing that their payments and repairs are handled with precision and care.

TreviPay’s Solution for Dealer Management System Integrations

A leading OEM, one of the world's largest manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty trucks and parts, was looking to scale a $50 million program. The nearly 120-year-old truck maker leveraged TreviPay’s invoicing and payments solution to minimize errors across a vast network of dealers and distributors to increase growth and develop loyalty. Today, the OEM has seen 42x accelerated growth and a 90% improvement in invoice accuracy across $2 billion in program volume in U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about best practices, innovations and actionable strategies for driving efficiency in manufacturers’ order-to-cash process, TreviPay Crossroads is bringing together industry leaders from around the world between October 2-4, 2024 in Kansas City. Register today at https://crossroads.trevipay.com.

About TreviPay

At TreviPay, we believe loyalty begins at the payment. By understanding the diverse and unique requirements of B2B sellers, TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network enables enterprises to provide payments choice and convenience, open new markets and automate accounts receivables. With more than four decades of experience, TreviPay serves leaders looking to build loyalty while driving efficiency and embracing new digital channels, especially in industries with large distribution networks such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation. For more information, visit trevipay.com.