INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Those interested in participating in the call can dial in toll-free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Interested parties can also listen to the call live and view the related slides on the internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com.

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call toll-free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13749196. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes®