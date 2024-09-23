Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., Associated Press

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Those interested in participating in the call can dial in toll-free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Interested parties can also listen to the call live and view the related slides on the internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com.

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call toll-free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13749196. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a  Great Place To Work-Certified™  company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy