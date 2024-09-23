CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Trilliant, a leading international solutions provider for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, has announced a North America partnership with Sense, the leader in embedded intelligence that transforms the relationship between people, homes, and the grid, to help utilities more efficiently deploy edge analytics at scale.

Trilliant will embed Sense’s grid edge technology into their AMI metering solutions, driving enhanced efficiency and edge analytics for utilities and consumers. This integration will unlock up to 1 MHz sampling to process nearly one billion times the amount of data currently available in the 15-minute interval data from first-generation smart meters.

Utilizing this high-resolution waveform data, Sense software, via smart meters, can identify household devices based on their unique electrical signatures and can also integrate with other smart home devices for enhanced control and automation. As a result, consumers can monitor, track and increase their knowledge about energy consumption in real time, gain a deeper understanding of electricity expenses, and take the necessary steps to wisely manage their usage.

The high-resolution data also enables the detection and localization of anomalies on the grid, especially those near the home—an area where operators have traditionally lacked visibility.

“Sense’s technology enables utilities to empower consumers to better manage their energy use, and we’re excited about the impact this will have for our customers,” said Greg Myers, Vice President, Global Product Management for Trilliant. “Our partnership with Sense represents a natural progression of Trilliant’s ‘ Discover the Power of Choice ’ value proposition. We go beyond hardware and remain focused on developing new technologies, applications and services and delivering them to the market. Trilliant is proud to partner with Sense to provide the enhanced ability to monitor and manage energy usage, via any meter.”

“We see growing recognition across the industry that next generation meters can play a key role in the energy transition. By including high resolution data, edge computing, and real-time networking, meters can go from being simple data collection devices to the distributed sensing, compute, and control platform for the future grid,” said Sense CEO Mike Phillips. “Trilliant is a natural strategic fit for Sense as a leading solutions provider in the AMI space. By working together, we can bring these capabilities to a much broader set of utilities to enable both real-time consumer experiences and dramatically improved visibility of the grid. Our disaggregation and distributed intelligence technology is essential to energy consumption decision-making for both the utility and the consumer, and we’re excited to be working with Trilliant to continue to raise the bar on capabilities at the edge of the grid.”

Solutions and Support for Smart Grids — Today and Beyond

Trilliant provides utilities with the freedom to choose the metering technology that best meets the requirements of their AMI deployments – avoiding the risk of vendor lock-in, because it can lessen operational flexibility and increase costs. UnitySuite®, Trilliant’s device-independent head-end system (HES)/software platform, integrates with 340+ electric meter brands and models worldwide, in addition to supporting water, gas and thermal meters.

The addition of grid edge intelligence into Trilliant solutions will enable utilities to meet today’s business needs and allow for the adoption of emerging applications and unparalleled flexibility.

For more information about Trilliant’s solutions for Smart Grids, visit https://trilliant.com/smart-grid/.

The partnership between Trilliant and Sense is effective immediately.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being “locked in” with one technology provider or meter manufacturer. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data & Analytics, Smart Metering, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant’s unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the IIoT and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. Visit us at www.trilliant.com.