Triple-I Offers Preparedness Tips for Impacts of Hurricane Helene

ST. JOHNS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
Residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas should finalize preparations for significant impacts of Hurricane Helene, which is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast as a major hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 26, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).
Helene, which became a tropical storm in the southwest Caribbean Sea earlier today, is the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and fifth hurricane, and will become the fourth landfalling tropical cyclone in the U.S. this year. It will be the second Florida landfall of 2024. Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm, made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Aug. 5 with sustained winds of 80 mph.
If the forecast holds, Helene would be the third major hurricane to strike Florida over the past 24 months following Hurricane Ian (Category 4 on Sept. 28, 2022) and Hurricane Idalia (Category 3 on Aug. 30, 2023). Overall, Helene would be the ninth major hurricane to make a Florida landfall since 2004.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has begun issuing Hurricane Watches, Tropical Storm Watches and Storm Surge Watches for portions of Florida. Areas include Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee and Tampa Bay.
Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 41 of Florida’s 67 counties to ensure resources are in place to respond to the storm. Evacuations are also being ordered by emergency management in some coastal communities along the Gulf Coast.
“The storm is forecast to slowly intensify today and rapidly intensify tomorrow and Thursday as it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast. Helene is forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow and a major hurricane on Thursday before making landfall,” Triple-I non-resident scholar Phil Klotzbach, PhD, a senior research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University, said in a brief video update on Tuesday afternoon.
Klotzbach added, “In addition to the wind threat from Helene, storm surge is likely to be a significant threat with a storm surge of 10-15 feet predicted for the eastern part of the Big Bend. Five to 8 feet of storm surge are possible for Tampa Bay. Four to eight inches of rainfall are forecast for the Southeast U.S., with some areas approaching 1 foot.”
The NHC warned that impacts of Helene could include damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding, isolated tornadoes and widespread power outages. In addition to the Southeast U.S., the NHC indicated that areas of the Southern Appalachians and Tennessee Valley could experience storm impacts.
Preparedness Tips
The Triple-I offers preparedness tips for all residents and business owners in the path of Helene:
Damage caused by hurricanes and tropical storms are covered under different insurance policies, according to the Triple-I:
