Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Triple-I Offers Preparedness Tips for Impacts of Hurricane Helene

AP News, Associated Press

ST. JOHNS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas should finalize preparations for significant impacts of Hurricane Helene, which is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast as a major hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 26, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).

Helene, which became a tropical storm in the southwest Caribbean Sea earlier today, is the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and fifth hurricane, and will become the fourth landfalling tropical cyclone in the U.S. this year. It will be the second Florida landfall of 2024. Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm, made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Aug. 5 with sustained winds of 80 mph.

If the forecast holds, Helene would be the third major hurricane to strike Florida over the past 24 months following Hurricane Ian (Category 4 on Sept. 28, 2022) and Hurricane Idalia (Category 3 on Aug. 30, 2023). Overall, Helene would be the ninth major hurricane to make a Florida landfall since 2004.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has begun issuing Hurricane Watches, Tropical Storm Watches and Storm Surge Watches for portions of Florida. Areas include Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee and Tampa Bay.

Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 41 of Florida’s 67 counties to ensure resources are in place to respond to the storm. Evacuations are also being ordered by emergency management in some coastal communities along the Gulf Coast.

“The storm is forecast to slowly intensify today and rapidly intensify tomorrow and Thursday as it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast. Helene is forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow and a major hurricane on Thursday before making landfall,” Triple-I non-resident scholar Phil Klotzbach, PhD, a senior research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University, said in a brief video update on Tuesday afternoon.

Klotzbach added, “In addition to the wind threat from Helene, storm surge is likely to be a significant threat with a storm surge of 10-15 feet predicted for the eastern part of the Big Bend. Five to 8 feet of storm surge are possible for Tampa Bay. Four to eight inches of rainfall are forecast for the Southeast U.S., with some areas approaching 1 foot.”

The NHC warned that impacts of Helene could include damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding, isolated tornadoes and widespread power outages. In addition to the Southeast U.S., the NHC indicated that areas of the Southern Appalachians and Tennessee Valley could experience storm impacts.

Preparedness Tips

The Triple-I offers preparedness tips for all residents and business owners in the path of Helene:

  • Review your evacuation plan and, if you have a pet, your pet's evacuation plan
  • Make sure your hurricane kit includes a minimum 14-day supply of non-perishable food and drinking water (one gallon per person, per day) for all family members and pets, as well as a two-week supply of medications for everyone in your household
  • Write down the name and phone number of your insurer and insurance professional and keep this information either in your wallet or purse
  • Purchase emergency supplies, such as batteries and flashlights
  • Fully charge your cell phones so you can receive weather alerts
  • Prepare your yard by removing all outdoor furniture, lawn items, planters and other materials that could become airborne due to high winds
  • Fill your vehicle’s gasoline tank

Damage caused by hurricanes and tropical storms are covered under different insurance policies, according to the Triple-I:

  • Wind-caused property damage is covered under standard homeowners, renters and business insurance policies. Renters’ insurance covers a renter’s possessions while the landlord insures the structure.
  • Property damage to a home, a renter’s possessions, and a business – resulting from a flood – is generally covered under either a FEMA National Flood Insurance Program policy or a private flood policy, if the homeowner, renter or business has purchased one. Dozens of private insurers offer flood insurance in addition to FEMA.
  • Private-passenger vehicles damaged or destroyed by either wind or flooding are covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy. Approximately 80% of U.S. drivers choose to purchase comprehensive coverage.

TRIPLE-I HURRICANE SEASON RESOURCES

Videos Hurricane Insurance Guide Insurance Check-Up for Hurricane Season Create a Home Inventory

Facts & Statistics

Hurricanes Flood Insurance

Issues Brief

Flood: State of the Risk

Articles

Spotlight on: Catastrophes - Insurance Issues Background on: Hurricanes and Windstorm Deductibles Understanding Your Insurance Deductible Five Steps to Preparing an Effective Evacuation Plan Settling Insurance Claims After a Disaster

Infographics

How to Prepare for Hurricane Season What Are Hurricane Deductibles? How to File a Flood Insurance Claim

About Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I)

With more than 50 insurance company members — including regional, super-regional, national and global carriers — the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) is the #1 online source for insurance information in the U.S. The organization’s website, blog and social media channels offer a wealth of data-driven research studies, white papers, videos, articles, infographics and other resources solely dedicated to explaining insurance and enhancing knowledge.

Unlike other sources, Triple-I’s sole focus is creating and disseminating information to empower consumers. It neither lobbies nor sells insurance. Triple-I offers objective, fact-based information about insurance – information that is rooted in economic and actuarial soundness. Triple-I is affiliated with The Institutes Risk and Insurance Knowledge Group.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924231936/en/

Florida Press Office: Mark Friedlander, 904-806-7813,MarkF@iii.org

KEYWORD: SOUTH CAROLINA NORTH CAROLINA GEORGIA FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENVIRONMENT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE INSURANCE NATURAL DISASTERS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Insurance Information Institute

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 02:40 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 02:40 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924231936/en

