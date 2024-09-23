Tropicana and Ciara Miller Team Up to Launch Tropicana Refreshers

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the calendar might say September, many of us aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. In fact, a recent survey by Tropicana found that 3 in 5 Americans (64%) say they wish the summer season was longer. To help, Tropicana has enlisted the expertise of a summer afficionado – Ciara Miller, star of Bravo’s Summer House – to launch Tropicana Refreshers, a new line of delicious juice drinks made with real fruit juice and no artificial sweeteners. Recently, Ciara partnered with Tropicana and D S Simon Media on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the refreshed line of Tropicana Refreshers and her top tips for extending that summer feeling.

What Are Tropicana Refreshers? Tropicana Refreshers are delicious juice drinks made with real fruit juices and no artificial sweeteners, making them a perfect, refreshing choice for anyone looking to savor the flavors of summer throughout the year. Tropicana Refreshers come in a variety of flavors including Pineapple Mango and Fruit Punch, bringing the taste of summer to any occasion.

Cocktails and Mocktails to Keep Summer Going In celebration of the partnership, Ciara has crafted two unique drink recipes featuring Tropicana Refreshers: the “Golden Hour” cocktail and the “A Punch Above” mocktail.

Golden Hour Cocktail: A simple and refreshing mix of Tropicana Refreshers Pineapple Mango, white rum, fresh lime juice, and coconut water.

A Punch Above Mocktail: A non-alcoholic treat that combines Tropicana Refreshers Fruit Punch, fresh lime juice, lemon and orange slices, cherries, and sparkling water or club soda. It’s like a beach getaway in a glass!

Tips for Keeping a Summer State of Mind In addition to serving up refreshing recipes, Ciara has plenty of advice for how to keep the essence of summer going strong. A few of her favorite tips include: