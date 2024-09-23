TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Coegi, a leading digital media agency owned by True Independent Holdings (TIH), today announced the launch of Coegi Canada, marking a significant expansion of its North American operations. The company has appointed industry veteran Rodney Perry as President of Coegi Canada, effective immediately.

The launch of Coegi Canada reinforces the company's commitment to serving its growing Canadian client base and further establishing its presence in the North American market.

"We're thrilled to officially launch Coegi Canada and to welcome Rodney Perry to lead our Canadian operations," said Jack Miller, CEO of True Independent Holdings. "This expansion is a natural progression for us, given our longstanding relationships with Canadian clients and our recent integration with Meet The People. Rodney's extensive experience and deep understanding of the Canadian market make him the ideal leader to drive our growth in this key region."

Rodney Perry brings over two decades of digital and interactive experience to his new role as President of Coegi Canada. Prior to joining Coegi, Perry served as Chief Digital Officer at Chameleon Digital Media and has held leadership positions at prominent organizations including GroupM's mPlatform, Xaxis, and MEC Interaction.

"I'm excited to join Coegi at this pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Rodney Perry, President of Coegi Canada. "Coegi has built an impressive reputation for leveraging technology and talent to deliver exceptional results for clients. I look forward to building on this foundation and expanding our capabilities to meet the unique needs of the Canadian market."

Coegi has been featured in Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies Reports and has a proven track record of success with Canadian clients, including collaborations with Moderna Canada and True Media Canada on key brands such as Re/Max, StorageMart, and Insurance Bureau of Canada.

The launch of Coegi Canada will enable the agency to better serve its existing Canadian clients while also pursuing new opportunities in the market. Coegi Canada will offer the full suite of Coegi's services, including digital advertising strategy, programmatic advertising, CTV, influencer marketing, search marketing and advanced analytics.

This strategic move comes on the heels of TIH’s joining the Meet The People (MTP) group of agencies earlier this year. In addition to Coegi Canada, MTP also operates two other thriving Canadian companies, Match Retail and TIH subsidiary True Media Canada.

"The Canadian market presents exciting opportunities for growth," added Perry. "With Coegi's innovative approach to digital marketing and our deep understanding of the local landscape, we're well-positioned to help Canadian brands achieve their marketing objectives and drive measurable business results."

ABOUT TRUE INDEPENDENT HOLDINGS

True Independent Holdings is one of North America’s leading independent media advertising groups with capabilities that span strategy, media, data, analytics, digital, social and content development across its award winning agencies True Media, True Media Canada, Swell Media, Coegi and RADaR. Collectively, our companies provide marketers with the ability to collaborate and access best-in-class media services by leveraging technology, data analytics, and a deep understanding of consumer behavior in order to help grow business for clients. Our structure enables the agencies in our portfolio to exist independently, grow entrepreneurially, yet collaborate when needed to meet our client’s needs. This integrated approach ensures our clients receive more holistic and effective solutions in less time, from true experts.

