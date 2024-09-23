BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five o’clock somewhere is out, and brunch o’clock is in!

Truly Hard Seltzer is gearing up for fall festivities by dropping an all-new Truly Hard Seltzer Brunch Pack to help drinkers brunch from anywhere. This limited-edition pack will be sold nationwide beginning now through the end of the year, while supplies last.

The brunch-ready pack includes four bottomless staples – the return of the fan-favorite Rosé-Style flavor, as well as all-new Orange Mimosa-Style, Peach Bellini-Style and Cran Sangria-Style. Flavor notes include:

Rosé-Style: A lightly refreshing Rosé-inspired flavor blended with notes of strawberry, peach, green apple and raspberry.

Orange Mimosa-Style: A fresh, crisp, bubbly take on the staple, featuring the sweet flavor of mandarin oranges.

Peach Bellini-Style: Effervescent and bubbly, featuring candied peach flavors and aromas.

Cran Sangria-Style: An ode to the classic, with notes of floral cranberry blended with hints of cinnamon, apple, orange and warming spices.

A New Approach to Bottomless Brunch: No Pants Allowed To celebrate the new pack launch, Truly is taking bottomless brunch to the next level by throwing a one-day-only Truly Bottomless Brunch, hosted by reality TV superstars hot off the island, fan favorites Serena Page and JaNa Craig.

While the concept of a bottomless brunch with unlimited food and drinks isn’t new to New Yorkers, this pop-up event, on October 5th in New York City from 12pm to 3pm ET, flips the script on everyone’s beloved bottomless brunch antics and hones into its literal meaning – truly bottomless.... meaning food, drink and yes, bottoms. Guests may wear boxers, briefs, boxer briefs – or whatever makes them comfortable. But they’ll need to check their pants at the door.

Lucky brunch goers who land a coveted spot on the guest list will be strongly encouraged to surrender their pants at the complimentary “Pants Check” before embarking on the bottomless party of a lifetime, where they will enjoy endless brunch bites, complimentary merch, a chance to snap a picture with Serena and JaNa, and of course, countless cans of the new Truly Hard Seltzer Brunch Pack flavors.

“I’m so excited to be joining my partner in crime, JaNa, in working with Truly to celebrate something we can all get behind… going bottomless!” said reality star Serena Page. “If you know me, you know there is nothing I love more than having a good time with my friends, and the new Truly Brunch Pack is here to help everyone do just that!”

JaNa Craig added “My girl Serena and I are usually on the same page, and we definitely are when it comes to this! You can’t go wrong with a little brunch and a little Truly, and who needs bottoms anyway? Not us and not the fans joining us at the Truly Bottomless Brunch pop-up.”