Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an MSR + Agency RMBS REIT, today announced the appointment of James Campbell as Head of Servicing at RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC (“RoundPoint”). The company also announced the appointment of Chris Hurley as Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Campbell was most recently the Head of Servicing at Flagstar Bank, where he was responsible for its servicing platform, including collections, loan administration and default. He handled relationship management with subservicing clients and cultivated an innovative environment to drive creative customer solutions in default servicing. Prior to that, he was Head of Servicing and Post-Closing at Caliber Home Loans Inc. He has also held roles at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, where he served as Head of Asset Management for the RMBS group and Director of the RMBS portfolios, respectively.

Mr. Hurley most recently served as SVP, Head of Servicing Technology at Newrez/Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, where he was responsible for planning, building, and operating its servicing systems and platforms, and setting the strategy and direction of the technology platforms. He also worked closely with key internal and external business partners, regulators, and institutional clients to manage growth and efficiencies. Prior to that, he held roles at Shellpoint Partners and C-BASS LLC, where he served as Vice President and Director of IT and Vice President, IT, respectively.

“We’re pleased to welcome James and Chris to our team,” stated Bill Greenberg, Two Harbors’ President and CEO. “James has more than three decades of experience in servicing and financial services, most recently as the Head of Servicing, overseeing all servicing and subservicing relationships. Chris joins us with over twenty years of experience leading and managing large technology platforms within the financial services industry. The experience that James and Chris bring to our team is valuable as we leverage our operational business.”

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage-backed securities and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

