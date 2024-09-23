Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an MSR + Agency RMBS REIT, today declared a dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter dividend is payable on October 29, 2024 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2024. The common stock dividend is a function of several factors, including sustainability, earnings and return potential of the portfolio, taxable income, impact to book value and the market environment.

Two Harbors also declared today the following preferred stock dividends:

  • a dividend of $0.50781 per share of the 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock;
  • a dividend of $0.47656 per share of the 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock; and
  • a dividend of $0.45313 per share of the 7.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The Series A, Series B and Series C preferred dividends are payable on October 28, 2024 to the applicable preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2024.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage-backed securities and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at www.twoharborsinvestment.com, at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 1601 Utica Avenue South, Suite 900, St. Louis Park, MN 55416, (612) 453-4100.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919462859/en/

Margaret Karr, Head of Investor Relations, Two Harbors Investment Corp., 612-453-4080,margaret.karr@twoharborsinvestment.com.

KEYWORD: MARYLAND NEW YORK MINNESOTA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT

SOURCE: Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 04:15 PM/DISC: 09/19/2024 04:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919462859/en

