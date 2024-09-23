NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an MSR + Agency RMBS REIT, today declared a dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter dividend is payable on October 29, 2024 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2024. The common stock dividend is a function of several factors, including sustainability, earnings and return potential of the portfolio, taxable income, impact to book value and the market environment.

Two Harbors also declared today the following preferred stock dividends:

a dividend of $0.50781 per share of the 8.125% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock;

a dividend of $0.47656 per share of the 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock; and

a dividend of $0.45313 per share of the 7.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The Series A, Series B and Series C preferred dividends are payable on October 28, 2024 to the applicable preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2024.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage-backed securities and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

