Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Two RXO Leaders Named Recipients of 2024 Women in Supply Chain Award

AP News, Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

RXO (NYSE: RXO) leaders Karin Bridges and Lindsey Martinez were named as winners of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorships and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of two exceptional RXO leaders – Karin and Lindsey,” said Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer of RXO. “Their remarkable professionalism and drive set a high standard within the organization and the entire industry. They serve as inspiring examples for all leaders to follow.”

Bridges serves as the senior director of operations for freight forwarding at RXO and was named to the Trailblazers category. This award honors female leaders who continue to pave the way for future females in logistics. Bridges, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, leads more than 260 employees across branches in Miami, Orlando, Monterrey, Dallas, Chicago and China. Her leadership has motivated her team and driven success through productivity improvement, prioritization and removing silos to foster stronger connections. In the past year, Bridges oversaw the combination of RXO’s freight forwarding and managed transportation businesses, developing solutions to create more value for customers and carriers.

Martinez, director of procurement for RXO’s managed transportation business, was named to the DEI Pioneer category, which celebrates female leaders who continue to create and execute diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. In Martinez’s six years at RXO, she has significantly and positively impacted RXO’s business by revamping strategies, streamlining processes and optimizing spend. Her actions have resulted in a 50 percent decrease in the time it takes to launch a new customer. Internally, Martinez is involved in the empowerment of women in the industry. She actively participates in RXO’s Women’s Inclusion Network and also serves on the board of the Transportation Club of Detroit, working to expand its community contributions through scholarships.

“Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it’s all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that’s making a difference,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

For more information on RXO, visit https://rxo.com.

About RXO RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

