UKG Earns Top Honors for Workforce Management

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, has earned a coveted spot on the 2024 Constellation ShortList™ for Workforce Management Suites. This year’s list features the AI-powered UKG Pro Workforce Management™ suite, which helps large, complex, and global organizations create great workplace experiences for frontline employees through intelligent and intuitive scheduling, time and attendance, compliance, analytics, and payroll features while helping organizations empower employees and maximize productivity.
Constellation Research is a strategic advisory and futurist analyst firm that provides guidance on digital strategy, business-model disruption, and transformation. The Constellation ShortList™ for Workforce Management Suites uses conversations with software customers, independent analysis, and interviews with vendors and partners to identify the top solutions on the market.
UKG Pro Workforce Management helps organizations manage their frontline workforce through an intelligent platform that increases efficiency and helps people with work-life balance. According to Ann Christenson, chief human resources officer at Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality management company with 45,000 U.S. employees, “Since we launched flex scheduling, more than 12,000 employees — about 30% of our hourly workforce — have traded shifts across our 1,100 U.S. properties, and that number continues to grow. We’ve given the power to our people, with opportunities to pick up shifts at any of our Aimbridge-managed properties in their area. Through UKG, Aimbridge associates have more choices to work their preferred hours and earn additional pay to support the other areas of their lives, which was important to us.”
In addition to a variety of self-service tools that ensure schedules work for both the business and the employee, the UKG Pro Workforce Management suite delivers a highly differentiated experience that features:
“With Pro Workforce Management, we now have one standard timekeeping policy and platform — one source of truth for workforce data across all locations,” said Peter Nelson, director of payroll at Hartford Healthcare, which uses UKG to give employees greater flexibility when selecting shifts while also providing managers and supervisors with real-time visibility into areas where coverage is needed. “We have also removed duplications system-wide. We were able to massively standardize what our managers can see and do in UKG, which has really simplified their lives.”
A global leader in workforce management, UKG delivers industry-specific solutions across healthcare, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, services and distribution, and the public sector to help organizations overcome unique workplace challenges that vary by business. Strategic specialty-solutions include:
“HR data is critical to effective decision-making, and UKG has been a game-changer for us,” said Alicia Hunt, division head of HR at Arkansas Department of Transportation. “With UKG, our workforce data lives in one place, which means we can generate real-time reports for everything from payroll to turnover to employee overtime. Before UKG, it could take weeks to get that information, which meant it was already out of date and not actionable by the time we received it. With UKG, I have confidence in the timeliness and accuracy of the data.”
