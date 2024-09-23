UKG Named an Overall Workforce Management Leader

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the NelsonHall New World Workforce Management 2024 evaluation. UKG was positioned highly in the Overall report for NelsonHall’s two key criteria: ability to deliver immediate customer benefits and ability to meet future requirements. UKG was also positioned highly for Employee Empowerment, Scheduling, Multi-country Capability, and Core Value.

A leading business process and IT services research firm, NelsonHall uses its Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool — commonly known as NEAT — to provide an in-depth analysis of the workforce management market with an emphasis on development, innovation, and value delivered over the life of a contract between the vendor and organization.

“As workforce management buyers' needs increase in complexity, UKG continues to be at the forefront of vendors providing industry-specific solutions,” said DeeAnna Warrington, principal research analyst, HR and talent transformation at NelsonHall. “Proprietary technologies such as UKG ® Great Place to Work Hub and the Gen AI-enabled UKG Bryte™ co-pilot provide new and continuously enhanced services that deliver immediate benefits for clients while addressing their future requirements.”

The UKG Pro Workforce Management suite is an AI-powered global workforce management solution that supports organizations and employees in more than 150 countries. Capable of handling the most complex frontline employee use cases, UKG delivers industry-leading time and attendance, scheduling, compliance, reporting and analytics, and HR service delivery to create simplified experiences that keep people at the center of operations and decision-making. The introduction of UKG Pro ® Strategic Workforce Planning in 2023 makes it possible for organizations to expand short-term forecasting to include long-term capacity planning to predict, analyze, and plan months and quarters into the future, and UKG One View™ helps organizations more accurately pay employees all over the world.

“We compete for talent with the Ubers of the world, where people can decide when and where they work and set their own schedules,” said Ann Christenson, chief human resources officer at Aimbridge Hospitality, which uses UKG to manage more than 45,000 U.S. employees. “We are always keeping a pulse on the needs and preferences of our associates, and we set out to gigify our workforce a few years ago to better compete for talent and become a more flexible employer. With UKG already in use for HR and payroll, it was a seamless process.”

UKG innovations cited by NelsonHall that continue to expand the scope of workforce management to support the rapidly evolving needs of frontline employees, include:

UKG Talk ®, a frontline employee communication hub to connect people working across shifts, roles, and locations with two-way messaging, company-wide announcements, and even employee resource groups based on common interests;

UKG Great Place To Work ® Hub , the Gen AI-enabled module trained on three decades of Great Place To Work ® data that delivers proactive insights and recommendations to improve culture and enhance business outcomes; and

UKG Wallet™ , an earned wage access and financial wellness tool that provides people with access to their pay before payday.

With a focus on meeting the unique needs of frontline employee presented by different industries, UKG supports approximately three dozen different verticals. UKG serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 1000 companies, including 100% of Fortune 500 healthcare organizations; 70% of Fortune 500 manufacturing companies and 9 of the top 10 automakers globally; 77% of the Fortune 1000 retail companies and 71 of the National Retail Federation Top 100; 100% of Fortune 100 hospitality companies and 77% of Fortune 1000 hospitality companies; 80% of Fortune 500 transportation and distribution companies; more than half of Fortune 1000 services organizations; and has a presence with state and local governments in all 50 states.

“UKG Pro Workforce Management is incredibly versatile and robust. We can get a detailed view of where our people are working at any moment and compare that with our patient census information to ensure we always have proper coverage across our units,” said Amanda Lopes-Edson, manager of shared services at Hartford Health, which employs 37,000 people across more than 500 locations. “With the UKG Pro mobile app, employees — including float staff — can swap shifts, pick up open shifts, and request shift coverage, which not only gives them choices and greater work-life balance but helps us cover shifts faster.”

