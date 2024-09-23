NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, and Eyesafe, an international authority in blue light management, today announced a new program that provides a way for consumers to compare the efficacy of blue light and screen protection products used on phones, tablets, monitors and other electronics.

UL Solutions tests products using an objective, science-based protocol and evaluates the validity of each claim. Products are sent to UL Solutions for verification. When a product’s marketing claim has been Verified, customers receive a UL Eyesafe Verified Mark with the Verified claim, a marketing toolkit, a unique identifier and a page on verify.UL.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The blue light screen protection market has expanded rapidly due to concerns about visual discomfort and sleep disruption. As screen time increases, so does exposure to blue light, driving demand for protection.

With products tested and their marketing claims verified by UL Solutions using Eyesafe ® Screen Accessories 2.1 criteria , this new UL Marketing Claim Verification program will enable brands to communicate their product performance to consumers.

“Consumers are seeking an objective way to determine that a screen protector provides meaningful reduction of blue light while maintaining the display’s color integrity,” said Barry Yu, vice president and general manager of the Consumer, Medical and Information Technology group at UL Solutions. “The Marketing Claim Verification program from UL Solutions using the Eyesafe criteria supports this need, providing a basis for clear and rigorous assessment of product performance. It provides transparency in marketing claims and offers tangible proof that consumers can rely on.”

The UL Marketing Claim Verification program is available for blue light and privacy screen protection brands worldwide, with product marketing claims verified by UL Solutions using Eyesafe Screen Accessory Requirements 2.1.

Informed by eye care professionals and scientists providing a baseline for blue light filtration and color performance, Eyesafe Screen Accessory Requirements 2.1 measure peak filtration at 435-440 nanometers (nm), the wavelength identified by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) as the range of blue light with the highest impact on the retina. 1 In addition, products undergo evaluation for blue light toxicity reduction, correlated color temperature (CCT) shift and the amount of luminance reduction. The CCT and luminance metrics confirm that display colors remain vivid.

Upon verification, products are assigned a Radiance Protection Factor (RPF © ) a metric that quantifies the amount of blue light protection a screen protector provides. The RPF scale ranges from RPF 20 to RPF 80, with higher numbers indicating greater blue light protection. It works similarly to SPF for sunscreen. The scale was developed by Eyesafe with input from doctors and healthcare leaders to offer a clear, standardized measure of blue light filtration to enhance consumer confidence and allow consumers to compare different products easily. UL Solutions will verify the RPF, which may be used for marketing purposes.

“People are becoming more aware of the ways that screen time and blue light can affect their health, from potential sleep disruption to visual discomfort,” said Dr. David Friess, the chair of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board. “There is a critical need for solutions that help consumers mitigate the potentially negative effects of excessive screen use. The new UL Marketing Claim Verification program helps brands communicate the performance of screen protectors regarding blue light and color performance.”

After Verification, brands will be able to use the UL Eyesafe Verified Mark on their products, packaging and marketing collateral to communicate their achievement.

