Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, proudly announces its partnership with Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event, Wicked, for the launch of a multi-branded beauty assortment, available at all stores and ulta.com beginning October 6 th. Inspired by the film adaption of the beloved blockbuster stage musical about the untold story of the witches of Oz, arriving in theaters on November 22nd, the Wicked -themed collection defies conventional beauty norms, empowering beauty enthusiasts to embrace their truest selves. As part of the collection, Ulta Beauty will exclusively feature r.e.m. beauty's limited-edition 9-piece makeup set, designed by Grammy award winning global superstar Ariana Grande, who stars as Glinda in the film.

"At Ulta Beauty, we believe that beauty is a powerful form of self-expression, and our partnership with Wicked allows us to bring that belief to life in an inspiring way," said Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ulta Beauty. "This collection invites beauty enthusiasts to embrace their confidence, celebrate and support friendship, while discovering the unexpected connections that beauty can create, just as the characters of Wicked do. We're thrilled to offer an expansive range of transformative products that inspire joy, creativity, and the magic of being true to yourself."

The limited-edition Wicked collection will come to life during the holiday season in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide through front of store displays and immersive experiences from October 6 th – December 25 th, while quantities last. Ulta Beauty Rewards Diamond and Platinum members will enjoy early access to shop the collection exclusively on October 1 st and 2 nd on ulta.com or the Ulta Beauty App. At Ulta Beauty’s Herald Square, New York, and Santa Monica, California, stores, guests will be transported to the Land of Oz through full store takeovers, featuring immersive Wicked experiences, like walking the yellow brick road through beauty aisles and enjoying Elphaba and Glinda-inspired makeup salon services offered by r.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande. Special photo opportunities will allow guests to engage with custom experiences and capture the wonders of Wicked through beauty. As an extension of the Wicked collection, a curated assortment of beauty brands will be available to shop at Ulta Beauty at Target locations, reaching even more enthusiasts.

The Wicked -inspired collection, available at Ulta Beauty and priced from $8 to $60, spans ten categories and features must-have products from both exclusive and leading beauty brands, including:

r.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande: a multi-dimensional, shimmering, enchanted makeup capsule – with every shade designed exclusively for Wicked – Including a 12-shade storybook palette and sets inspired by Glinda and Elphaba.

Beekman 1802: This Wicked -inspired collection features spellbinding skincare and bewitching bodycare that will leave you wondering: is it magic or Kindness?

OPI: The Wicked -ly beautiful holiday collection features a palette ranging from Glinda’s perfectly pink shades to Elphaba’s magical greens with spellbinding shimmer, pearl and glow-in-the-dark effects, available in original Nail Lacquer, long-wear Infinite Shine and xPRESS/ON press-on nails.

It Brushes For Ulta: Limited-edition Ulta-exclusive blush & foundation makeup brush set featuring custom pink and green liquid handles filled with glitter, stars and more bewitching accents.

Caboodles: The Limited Edition On-The-Go Girl™ cases, available in two color combinations inspired by Glinda and Elphaba, feature a Wicked vibe, functional form, and themed sticker sheets, making them the ultimate organizers for whatever you’re passionate about keeping sorted.

Conair: Conair has you covered with all the essentials: hair dryers, styling tools, mirrors, and accessories. Show off your style with this beautifical collection.

TARTAN + TWINE by Conair: Transport yourself to the Emerald City with Wicked -inspired cosmetic bags. From pink to green, these enchanting bags will keep you organized and ready for your next adventure.

Wet Brush: Featuring Detangle and Style Kits inspired by Glinda, Elphaba and Emerald City, including an Original Detangler® and hair accessory.

Wella: Like a spell, our care set will repair and strengthen your hair and nails with Wella Professional Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue & OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum.

Scunci: Experience the duality of Glinda and Elphaba with Wicked Hair Accessories from Scünci by Conair— pink goes good with green in this limited-edition collection.

“Bringing our r.e.m. beauty for Wicked collection to life has been pure magic,” said r.e.m. beauty founder, Ariana Grande. “We want to transport fans into the world of Wicked and capture the awe that I felt every day on set. I am so excited for the Ulta Beauty guests to have the chance to experience these beautiful formulas in real life!”

The partnership between Ulta Beauty and Wicked is rooted in a shared commitment to celebrating individuality, self-discovery and the transformative power of beauty. Like the unexpected bonds formed in Universal Pictures’ Wicked, this collaboration empowers beauty enthusiasts to explore their own unique identities and express their inner magic through beauty.

For more information about the exclusive assortment, visit www.ulta.com/featured/wicked, and follow Ulta Beauty’s social platforms for more updates and inspiration.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place ®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates 1,411 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

About Universal Pictures’ Wicked

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu ( Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights ), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar ® -nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo ( Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple ) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar ® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey ( Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers ) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon ) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.