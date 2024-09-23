JUNEAU, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

This holiday season, UnCruise Adventures is thrilled to announce a unique voyage through the breathtaking Sea of Cortez, Baja, Mexico, that promises a perfect blend of adventure, wildlife, and relaxation. This December 18, 2024, the special holiday sailing, In Steinbeck’s Wake: An Epic Voyage Through the Sea of Cortez, will be personally hosted by Captain Dan Blanchard, owner and CEO of UnCruise Adventures.

The 10-night voyage takes inspiration from John Steinbeck’s famous journey chronicled in the Log from the Sea of Cortez and invites guests to experience an unforgettable connection with Baja’s marine life and pristine desert landscapes. From snorkeling with playful sea lions to hiking remote areas of untouched beauty, the itinerary is crafted to offer adventurers a once-in-a-lifetime holiday escape.

In a personal invitation, Captain Blanchard shared his excitement for the upcoming journey:

"I’m thrilled to invite you to join me for an unforgettable adventure through Baja, Mexico’s spectacular Sea of Cortez. Our voyage offers an exciting blend of adventure, wildlife, and relaxation—a perfect escape from the usual holiday hustle. From the hidden coves and quiet islands I first scouted in the mid-80s to festive onboard activities and a special holiday dinner, this is a trip you won’t want to miss."

Guests will also enjoy seasonal onboard festivities, including holiday dinners, special drinks, and family-friendly outdoor activities. Whether you are traveling solo, with friends, or with family, UnCruise offers exclusive holiday discounts to make this adventure even more enticing. Current offers for the December 18 sailing include:

20% off bookings for a limited time

Child Savings: $500 off per child, second child free

Waived solo traveler supplements

Captain Blanchard adds: "We’re traveling further north than we ever have before, venturing into cherished, lesser-known regions like Refugio. It’s a place where the only footprints you’ll see on the beaches are yours. It’s an unparalleled experience to connect with nature in such an untouched environment.”

With limited availability and special pricing, UnCruise Adventures encourages travelers to book soon for this exclusive holiday adventure. To learn more about UnCruise’s Baja sailings and take advantage of these limited-time offers, visit UnCruise Adventures Website.

Missing the December 18 Sailing?

We have a full lineup:

November 27: Inaugural sailing that includes a free extra night.

December 8: Photography Cruise with John and Lisa Merrill who will offer expert photography guidance, phone photography tips, and engaging presentations.