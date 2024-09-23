Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Unicycive Therapeutics to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Virtual Lytham Partners Fall ...

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the “Company” or “Unicycive”), today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., Associated Press

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in clinical development for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Investor Contact:

ir@unicycive.com (650) 543-5470

SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.

