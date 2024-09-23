Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on October 23, 2024

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2024 fourth quarter results on October 23, 2024 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 23, 2024 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at http://investors.unifirst.com.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation ( NYSE:UNF ) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day.  For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-296-2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

Contact: Shane O’Connor
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
978-658-8888
Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com
