Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Union Pacific Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release third quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company’s management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at https://investor.unionpacific.com/. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926264745/en/

CONTACT: Union Pacific Investor Contact: Brad Stock at 402-544-4227 orbkstock@up.com

Media Contact: Clarissa Beyah at 402-957-4793 orcbeyah@up.comwww.up.comwww.facebook.com/unionpacificwww.twitter.com/unionpacific

KEYWORD: NEBRASKA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT RAIL

SOURCE: Union Pacific Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/25/2024 08:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926264745/en

