Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Church of Christ General Minister and President, the Rev. Karen Georgia Thompson, has written the following statement responding to the recent rise in violent threats and harassment toward members of the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio, following widely spread, false narratives about Haitian immigrants.

The Rev. David Long-Higgins, Conference minister of the UCC Heartland Conference — where Springfield is located — has also written a pastoral letter urging people to stand with Haitian siblings “as the beloved children of God that they are and utterly reject such false narratives.” He joined many clergy to speak at a prayer press vigil in Springfield (speaking at 52:10) which was livestreamed by the organization Repairers of the Breach.

The full text of Thompson’s statement follows:

Thus says the Lord of hosts: Render true judgments, show kindness and mercy to one another; do not oppress the widow, the orphan, the foreigner, or the poor; and do not devise evil in your hearts against one another. Zechariah 7:9-10

As people of faith, called to love our neighbors as ourselves, the United Church of Christ denounces all xenophobic, racist, and violent rhetoric and actions against immigrants in the United States and stands with the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio, at this critical time.

Written, spoken, signed, or typed, words have power. Texted, tweeted, posted, or preached, words invite reaction. Words can tear people down, drive us apart, and stoke anger, hate, and violence. And words can bring people together, build community, and celebrate the Holy among us.

Recently, former President DonaldTrump and Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio used the power of their words to spread dehumanizing, racist lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. These claims, which Senator Vance has admitted are false, yet he continues to perpetuate, are stoking threats of violence including ongoing bomb threats. Many now fear for their lives, as schools have been closed and people are afraid to attend their places of worship. The harassment and abuse of these siblings labeled as immigrants or pejoratively as illegals or aliens needs to end.