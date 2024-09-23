ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Interactive, LLC ("UI") is thrilled to announce the launch of Symphony, its best-in-class iGaming platform, along with the introduction of its B2C brand, Bet United (“BU”). Founded in 2023, the company has quickly grown to a dedicated team of forty professionals operating from multiple offices across the United States and India, showcasing its commitment to tapping into the global online gaming market.

As a cutting-edge online gaming technology platform, UI offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes Player Account Management (PAM), Remote Gaming Server (RGS), a proprietary geolocation system, and exclusive iGaming content. These innovative tools are designed to enhance the player experience and ensure compliance with regulatory standards across various jurisdictions.

"By investing in our vision of creating a fully integrated digital gaming platform and addressing the growing demands of the online gaming industry, we aim to develop robust capabilities that align with our core iGaming strategies," said Bunty Doshi, Founder and CEO of United Interactive. "Our recent growth and the expansion of our team are testaments to our dedication to this mission."

The leadership team for UI will include Charles Harper as Chief Operating Officer, Shaan Devaraj as Chief Technology Officer, and Julie Barker as General Counsel. Each brings a wealth of experience and expertise, positioning the company for success in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Kurt Hansen, Managing Director of UI, stated, "With our robust platform and experienced leadership team, we are poised to immediately execute our B2C and B2B strategies from brand, product, and investment perspectives. Our diverse team, spread across different regions, allows us to bring unique insights and approaches to the development of our services."