United States Steel Corporation Provides Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today provided third quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings per diluted share guidance of $0.44 to $0.48. Third quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $300 million.

Commenting on third quarter guidance, President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said, “Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $300 million is in-line with our prior third quarter outlook and reflects resilient domestic flat-rolled steel demand amid a bottoming steel pricing environment. Challenging pricing dynamics are being offset in part by the benefits of our balanced and diverse order books in the North American Flat-Rolled segment. In Europe, we are experiencing a softening demand environment, resulting in Blast Furnace #1 remaining temporarily idled following a planned 30-day outage as customer demand continues to be tepid. The Tubular segment continues to face pressure from a weak pricing environment.”

Commenting on the Company’s strategic initiatives, Burritt continued, “We are approaching the planned start-up of Big River 2 in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the third quarter result, we expect approximately $40 million of related start-up and one-time construction costs, which are included in our third quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance for the Mini Mill segment. Meanwhile, we are steadily advancing the ramp-up and delivery of products from our non-grain oriented (NGO) electrical steel line and the new dual Galvalume ® / Galvanized (CGL2) coating line. We look forward to the completion of approximately $4 billion of capital investments designed to generate stakeholder value by providing the sustainable steels our customers demand, and the beginning of a more resilient and higher free cash flow generative future at U. S. Steel.”

Burritt concluded, “We continue to progress through the U.S. regulatory reviews of the pending transaction with Nippon Steel, and are confident in our ability to achieve these approvals. We continue to work towards closing the transaction by the end of the year. Earlier this quarter, Nippon Steel disclosed further information about its intended post-closing governance structure and additional investment commitments of at least $1 billion to modernize the hot strip mill and other facilities at Mon Valley Works and approximately $300 million to revamp Blast Furnace #14 at Gary Works. We are heartened by the outpouring of support from our employees and communities who see their futures benefitting from the transaction and maintain the view that this deal is the BEST deal for American steel, and steel communities.”

Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Commentary

The Flat-Rolled segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than the second quarter as a result of softer selling prices. However, a diverse commercial portfolio and strong focus on operations and costs continue to drive resilient financial performance.

The Mini Mill segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than the second quarter. Average selling prices are expected to be sequentially lower, reflecting the segment’s market-based monthly contract and spot price exposure. Pricing headwinds are expected to be partially offset by lower metallics costs. Separately, as mentioned above, approximately $40 million of anticipated start-up and one-time construction costs are included in the segment's adjusted results. These costs largely reflect the new Big River 2 mini mill, expected to start-up in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The European segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be higher than the second quarter, despite the challenging market environment, largely due to a favorable adjustment for CO 2 allowances.

The Tubular segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than the second quarter, primarily due to lower selling prices.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE (Dollars in millions) Reconciliation to Projected Adjusted EBITDA Included in Guidance Q3 2024 Projected net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation included in guidance $ 90 Estimated income tax provision (5) Estimated net interest and other financial costs (income) (55) Estimated depreciation, depletion, and amortization 230 Projected EBITDA included in guidance $ 260 Estimated adjustments 40 Projected adjusted EBITDA included in guidance $ 300

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS GUIDANCE (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Reconciliation to Projected Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to U. S. Steel Included in Guidance Q3 2024 Projected net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation included in guidance $ 90 Estimated adjustments 25 Projected adjusted net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation included in guidance $ 115

Reconciliation to Projected Adjusted Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Included in Guidance Q3 2024 Q3 2024 Projected net earnings per diluted share included in guidance (mid-point of guidance) $ 0.36 Estimated adjustments 0.10 Projected adjusted net earnings per diluted share included in guidance (mid-point of guidance) $ 0.46

Note: This reconciliation excludes the impact of the Company’s quarterly adjustment related to the surplus VEBA assets. See Note 18 in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, for an explanation of the surplus VEBA assets. This excluded item is not expected to impact adjusted EBITDA.

